Thunder players, coaches over the moon after historic BAL qualification - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Nairobi CIty Thunder players and staff celebrate after earning their BAL ticket

Basketball

Thunder players, coaches over the moon after historic BAL qualification

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 3 – The Moi Sports Centre Kasarani Indoor Gymnasium was a theatre of celebration late into Monday night, as Nairobi City Thunder made history, becoming the first ever Kenyan team to qualify for the Basketball Africa League (BAL).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Thunder edged out Uganda’s City Oilers 72-62 in a thrilling semi-final to book onbe of two available tickets in their conference, and edge themselves into the top eight in Africa.

Speaking after the game, the players were thrilled with the achievement. Point guard Uchenna Iroegbu, who joined Thunder at the start of their East Division qualifiers was over the moon.

“This feels amazing. I can’t describe how I am feeling, we made it infront of our home fans. First time in Kenya’s history and first time in the organization’s history. I said it from day one that this team had the ability to make history. We were locked in from game one and we have made history tonight,” said the Nigerian-American guard, nicknamed UC.

His sentiments were shared by Albert Odero, who has been part of the team since the start of the last domestic season, and was named MVP in the league as Thunder won unbeaten. Odero says it is more like a dream come true for him and the side to qualify.

Nairobi CIty Thunder players and staff celebrate after earning their BAL ticket

“I can’t put to words how much this means to us and we are delighted as a team to have achieved this. We sacrificed a lot; everyone in the team sacrificed so much to achieve this,” Odero said.

To achieve the feat, Thunder went full throttle to strengthen their team. They added on three internatioinals, Uchenna, Nigerien Harouna Abdoulaye and Lebanse Ater Majok who is of South Sudanese origin.

Majok was in his element in the final game against Oilers where he chalked an impressive double double of 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net in a separate interview, Majok was elated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“This is why I came here. I came here to help the organization make history for Kenyan basketball by qualifying for the BAL. We have done it and I am so proud of the effort we have put. We have been locked in straight from the first game till now where we on a crucial game, and I am glad I came here,” Majok, who had been hunted down by several clubs across the continent told Telecomasia.net in an exclusive interview.

Thunder will now face off with Cape Verde’s Kriol Stars in the final on Tuesday night, a match for pride and a trophy.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved