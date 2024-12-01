Kenyan Golf Ladies bag bronze at All Africa Challenge Trophy in Morocco - Capital Sports
Kenyan Golf Ladies bag bronze at All Africa Challenge Trophy in Morocco

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Kenya ladies golf team captained by Vipingo Ridge’s experienced Naomi Wafula clinched bronze at the All Africa Challenge Trophy (AACT) hosted in Agadir, Morocco.

The trio that also included Mercy Nyanchama and Bianca Ngecu recorded a combined score of 439, finishing seven over par (+7) at the Tazegzout Golf Club after three days of intense competition to settle for third place.

Hosts Morocco scooped the top spot with a dominant 425 points (-7), ahead of South Africa who secured second place with 427 points (-5).

Morocco’s Sofia Cherif won the individual title after displaying an impressive perfomance, scoring 204 (-12), followed by South African Kesha Louw (210) and Lisa Coetzer (217).

Kenya’s Ngecu delivered a standout perfomance, finishing fourth in the individual category after posting a score of 220 (+4) while compatriot Nyanchama tied for fifth with Morocco’s Rim Imni at 223 points, while Naomi secured seventh place with 226 points.

Captain Naomi has had a great year, being a US Certified Kids Coach, and social influencer supported by Vipingo Ridge.

Her journey has been marked by incredible achievements, invaluable lessons, and moments of inspiration that have shaped her both on and off the golf course.

So far this year, Naomi has competed in 19 tournaments this year, travelling around Africa, and has placed top 10 in 10 of the events (many of them Men’s events for tour points).

The Magical Kenya Ladies Open was hosted at Vipingo Ridge in February 2024 was a brilliant opportunity to showcase her talent on her home course.

She also proudly Captained Team Kenya in the Africa Amateur Women’s Invitational held at Leopard Creek, South Africa.

Her crowning moment of 2024 came when she claimed the Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Matchplay Championship Title.

Another remarkable performance was at the Kiambu Open from 15th-17th November 2024, where she secured a hard-fought second place despite challenging weather conditions.

Naomi was defending her ceiling-breaking, history-making title of the first ever female winner of a Kenyan amateur golf mens event in Kiambu in 2023.

