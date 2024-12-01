Escalators, Cordoba FC shine in Sakaja Super Cup Dagoretti Finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 1 – Escalators and Cordoba FC are through to the next round of the Sakaja Super Cup season 2 after winning in the Dagoretti South and Dagoretti North sub-counties respectively in scintillating matches played at the Impala Grounds Sunday.

Escalators edged out Desai FC 5-4 on post-match penalties after playing to a 1-1 draw in regulation time to emerge winners in Dagoreti South.

On the other hand, Cordoba FC beat Shalom Yassets FC 7-6 on penalties after settling for a 2-2 draw in normal time to carry the day in the Dagoreti North constituency duel.

The matches continue tomorrow with full slate of captivating matches at the Impala Grounds where South B All-stars square it out with Kawasaki FC (9:00am), South C Rangers will battle it out with Bomas of Kenya (11:00am), Shofco Kibera FC plays Powergen FC (1:00pm) while Leads United FC will take on Kibagare Slums FC (3:00pm).

The second edition of Sakaja Super Cup, spearheaded by Governor Johnson Sakaja, aims to foster grassroots football development across Nairobi, offering young talents an unparalleled platform to showcase their skills.

This year’s competition will follow a knockout format, with matches starting at the sub-county level.

The tournament is organized under the auspices of the Johnson Sakaja Foundation in partnership with Football Kenya Federation Nairobi East and Nairobi West branches and the County Government of Nairobi.