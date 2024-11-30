Sakaja Super Cup Sub County Finals set to arouse Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30 – The Sub County finals for Sakaja Super Cup are set to be played this weekend with teams seeking to advance both in Football Kenya Federation Nairobi East and Nairobi West branches.

First final of the stage in Nairobi East branch on Saturday December 30 will feature finalists in Embakasi North Sub County between FC Baghdad and Kariobangi Blackstars in a match set to be played at Dandora Stadium from 10:00 am.

Later at the same venue, Komarock Rangers will play Panthers FC in the Embakasi Central finals as Mbotela kamaliza play Kickoff to Hope to find out the winner of Makadara sub county in a 2:00 pm kick off.

In an action packed football weekend, more matches will be played across all sub counties on Sunday and Monday as the Sakaja Super Cup moves to the Nairobi East and Nairobi West regional competition.

In Nairobi West region matches on Sunday, the 2023 first edition runners up Kawasaki will be in action as they face South B All-stars in Starehe sub county at impala grounds from 9:00 am. At the same venue, South C Rangers will play Bomas of Kenya at 11:00am in Langata sub county finals at 1:00 pm while Shofco Kibera FC will host Powergen FC at 1:00pm in the Kibra sub county final duel. Leads United FC play against Kibagare Slums FC in the Westlands sub county finals in the last match of the day.

The finals in Dagoretti North and Dagoretti South will be played on Monday.

This stage will see teams compete to win at every sub county to advance to the regional stage where the tournament will get to regional finals and the winners from both the Nairobi East and Nairobi West regions will meet in the grand finale.

In the first edition, Githurai All Stars from Nairobi East defeated Kawasaki from Nairobi West to be crowned the first Sakaja Super Cup champions.

Nairobi governor Johnson Sakaja has rallied fans to turn up in large numbers and support their favorite teams as the competition heads to the crucial regional stages.

“I urge fans to turn up in large numbers and support their teams as they look for that sub county ticket to the next level. This year again we have a battle of West versus East, which side will take the bragging rights? Come out and cheer the boys as we grow football at the grassroots together,” Sakaja said.