Canon Apollo Sports Ground Nears Completion as Multiple Other Projects Aim for Mid-June 2025 Finish

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 30 – Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has expressed satisfaction with progress of construction works at the Canon Apollo Sports Ground in Makongeni.

Speaking during an inspection of the facility, Governor Sakaja commended the progress, highlighting its potential to enhance the stadium’s state and benefit the community.

“I’m pleased with the work done by our contractor. This Canon Apollo Sports Ground is a total transformation of what was once a flooded stadium. Now, that’s in the past. Lazima iwork,” Sakaja remarked.

The revamped sports ground is set to become a hub for various sporting activities, with Sakaja urging local youth to utilize the facility to nurture and showcase their talents.

“Youths in this area have been raising concerns about the poor state of the ground. We listened, and we delivered,” he said.

Sakaja also highlighted ongoing efforts to rehabilitate other sports facilities in Nairobi. The former Canon Apollo Sports Ground. PHOTO/COURTESY

“Projects like Woodley, Mwiki, Kangemi, Kihumbuini, and City Stadium are underway, and most will be completed by mid-next year,” he assured.

City Stadium, now renamed Joe Kadenge Stadium, is undergoing a major transformation into a sports academy.

The Governor emphasized its significance in promoting sports as a viable career option for the youth.

“The time has come to embrace sports not just as a hobby but as a career. At Joe Kadenge Stadium, we will establish an academy to cater to the needs of our young people,” Sakaja concluded.

With these developments, Nairobi is set to become a leading hub for sports and talent development in the region.