‘Unprepared’ Gitonga wins Longonot Trail Challenge on mountain running debut

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 17 – Newly crowned Mount Longonot Trail champion Ruth Gitonga admits she was unprepared for her win at Saturday’s competition in what was her debut in mountain running.

The Run2Gether athlete said she simply came to the race to try out her hands (or rather, feet) at mountain running and was not expecting to win.

“I have not competed in mountain running before…this was my first time and I was not expecting to make the podium. I was simply competing to test myself and see if it is something I can do for now henceforth,” Gitonga said.

The road race specialist exhibited nerves of steel to steal victory in the women’s 11.54km race, clocking 1:14:50 ahead of Philaries Kisang (1:15:25) and Joyline Chepngeno (1:16:45) in second and third respectively.

Gitonga is now keeping her options open regarding her future in the sport.

“The course was very tough but I thank God for the victory. As for my next move, I don’t know but I will keep my options open,” she said.

Speaking at the same time, Kisang admitted the course had gotten the best of her albeit she was thankful for the experience.

“The course was very difficult but I am grateful for finishing second in today’s race. I had wanted to win but I think the course was very tough and I couldn’t execute my race as I had planned,” she said.

The 2022 Grossglockner Mountain Run champion is hopeful her performance on Saturday heralds good things for her ahead of the new season.

“I want to become no.1 (at the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships) and not two or three. Today’s race was good preparation for the new season and I am looking forward to it,” she said.

World Mountain Running Association (WMRA) president Tomo Sarf was in attendance at Saturday’s competition, which was a ranking event for the federation.