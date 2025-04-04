Suffering from success: Babu’s selection headache for Afcon U-20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 4, 2025 – National under 20 men’s football team coach Salim Babu may require painkillers, if the level of talent in the squad is anything to go by.

Babu admits he is suffering from a selection headache ahead of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Egypt.

“It is very hard selecting the team because every player is putting up his hand and staking a place in the squad. These friendlies that we have played will decide who is selected in the final team. If you look at the matches we have played, there are those who have shone really bright, others have struggled whereas some still have to work on their fitness,” the Nairobi City Stars boss said.

The Junior Stars have played two friendlies in the past one week in preparation for the continental showpiece.

On Wednesday, they thrashed Ulinzi Stars 4-0 at the Kasarani Annex before battling Kariobangi Sharks to a 1-1 draw at the Ulinzi Sports Complex.

A number of players have caught the eye during the matches including Jeremy Bisau, England-based Zech Obiero, and Lawrence Juma — who scored a brace against the soldiers. Junior Stars head coach Salim Babu. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

With the expected arrivals of Spain-based duo of Amos Wanjala and Aldrine Kibet as well as Sweden’s Stanley Wilson, the selection task gets murkier for Babu.

However, the former Kenya Police FC tactician says he will meticulously select a final team capable of going toe-to-toe with their Group C opponents — Sierra Leone, Senegal and Zambia.

“True…it is not an easy task selecting from among these lads. They are 30 of them who are equally talented but I know we will select a final team that the whole nation can be confident and proud of,” he said.

The Junior Stars will be making their maiden appearance at the continental showpiece from where the top four finishers will earn a chance to the World Cup Under 20 in Chile in September.

Kenya kick off their campaign against fellow debutants, Sierra Leone, on April 28 before subsequent encounters against defending champions Senegal and Zambia.