England's Taylor Harwood-Bellis celebrates his goal. PHOTO/ENGLAND X

Football

Three Lions roar into Uefa Nations League top tier after mauling Ireland

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 17 – England returned to the top tier of the Nations League in emphatic fashion as the Republic of Ireland were thrashed at Wembley in Lee Carsley’s final game as interim manager.

Carsley hands over to Thomas Tuchel, who starts on 1 January, after winning five of his six games, with England turning on the power here following a drab first half to run riot after the break.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock from the spot eight minutes after half-time, the captain’s superb pass releasing Jude Bellingham, who was fouled by Liam Scales, earning the defender a second yellow card and a dismissal.

England capitalised on the numerical advantage ruthlessly, Anthony Gordon scoring his first England goal two minutes later, pouncing at the far post after the Republic defence failed to clear debutant Tino Livramento’s cross.

As England overpowered the depleted and dispirited visitors, Conor Gallagher and substitute Jarrod Bowen also got on the mark for the first time at senior level.

Gallagher stole in on Marc Guehi’s flick from Noni Madueke’s corner after 58 minutes while Bowen beat Republic keeper Caoimhin Kelleher with his first touch 15 minutes from time.

The firsts continued as Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the future son-in-law of former Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane, came on as a second-half substitute for Kyle Walker and marked his debut by flashing a header past Kelleher.

