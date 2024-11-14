Ochieng re-elected Nyeri County FKF boss - Capital Sports
Ochieng re-elected Nyeri County FKF boss

Published

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Chrispine Ochieng recaptured the Nyeri County Football Kenya Federation seat in a hotly contested elections held at the Karatina stadium.

Ochieng trounced James Kibe Kinyua after garnering 20 votes against 15 in the race which was at one time stopped due to allegations of rigging attempts.

Ochieng, who has held the seat since 2022 has been credited with revival of county soccer fortunes at grassroot level.

John Mwangi another long serving soccer official won treasure seat after garnering 18 votes.

A new entrant Diana Wanjiru won woman representative seat while John Kareme won the youth post.

Before the polls police officers from Karatina had to intervene after chaos arose due to alleged bribery cases.

At one-point, police had to clear delegates from over thirty clubs who participated in the polls.

-By By Josphat Mwangi –

