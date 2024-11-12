Sakaja Super Cup resumes as over 200 teams battle it out in Sub County

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – The second edition of the Sakaja Super Cup entered the next round as 231 teams battle it out at the sub county level.

Sub County draw were conducted on Monday October 11 in Nairobi ahead of the matches set to be played on Saturday and Sunday where only eight teams will remain.

In Starehe sub county, Kawasaki got a bye as was done with Spade Works FC. Ajax FC will face off with school boys Highway Secondary as NYS host Pelico jam and Autotech play Memon FC as Starehe hosts six matches over the weekend.

Technical University of Kenya’s (TUK) hammers will face Riverbank FC as MCC play South B All-Stars while Macmilan host City market.

In Langata sub county, South C Rangers have a date with RUSA FC as neighbors Mtaani FC entertain Undugu family.

Wilson Aviators, Wilson FC and Kings Fc all have byes. A hunter’s derby is on the cards as Kuwinda United welcome Kuwinda FC while Bomas of Kenya will be up against CUK Kysa as State City play Shamah.

In Nairobi East, Huruma Youth will be seeking to advance as they play off Sagan City. Asec Huruma will be away to Shofco Mathare and Mlango Kubwa against New Mathare Youngsters.

Last year’s semifinalists Kibagare Slums will be up against Uthiru vision as Kabete Polytechnic play against Gully Side.

Kitisuru All-Stars will lock horns with Gachie soccer as Kipande FC host RYSA fc.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Westlands has remaining 16 teams which will all be seeking to eliminate their opponent for their chance to the next round.

In the draws for Dagoretti South, 17 teams from the sub county will seek to advance as Dagoretti North has only eight teams remaining meaning they all qualify to the next stage.

Mbotela Kamaliza will highlight action in Makadara sub county as they face off with archrivals Jericho All-Stars in what promises to be tantalizing encounter of the day. Gava FC will play Makadara Youth as Maringo select entertain Young Warriors FC.

Kayole Youth take on Kayole Masters as Komarock youth play away to Komarock Rangers in Embakasi Central sub county.

Defending champions Githurai All Star continue their title defense as they play away to Bentoz United in Roysambu sub county as their Nairobi East finals opponent Victors faith will play against Ruai FC in their Kasarani sub county duel.

The second edition of Sakaja Super Cup, spearheaded by Governor Johnson Sakaja, aims to foster grassroots football development across Nairobi, offering young talents an unparalleled platform to showcase their skills.

This year’s competition will follow a knockout format, with matches starting at the sub-county level.

The tournament is organized under the auspices of the Johnson Sakaja Foundation in partnership with Football Kenya Federation Nairobi East and Nairobi West branches and the County Government of Nairobi.

In its inaugural edition, the Sakaja Super Cup made a lasting impact on Nairobi’s football landscape.

Its well-organized structure, significant prize money, and competitive atmosphere set it apart from other off-season tournaments often sponsored by political figures.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The unique approach of the Sakaja Super Cup, with its focus on emerging talent, substantial rewards, and strong organizational backing, ensure its place as one of the most notable competitions in Nairobi.

With a reputation for meticulous organization and a commitment to uplifting Nairobi’s football talent, the Sakaja Super Cup promises to deliver another exciting edition.

Football fans, scouts, and clubs alike will be eagerly watching as the tournament unfolds, with the grand finale in December set to be one of the highlights of Nairobi’s sports calendar.