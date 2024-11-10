Lionesses finish second at Rugby Africa 7s Cup, seal Challenger Series slot

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10 – The national women’s rugby 7s team finished second at the Africa Cup after a narrow 19-10 loss to South Africa in the final in Accra, Ghana on Sunday.

Lionesses drew first blood in the second minute via Stella Wafula’s try before the defending champions levelled from the restart courtesy of Ayanga Malinga.

Malinga was soon banished to the sin bin for a reckless tackle but the Kenyans could not exploit their numerical advantage — the match heading to the break precariously level.

Sharon Auma’s piercing run, in the eighth minute, through the Lady Boks’ defence culminated in Kenya’s second try to regain their lead.

However, the South Africans scored two tries through Catha Jacobs in the ninth minute and dying seconds of the match to successfully defend their title.

On the way to the final, Kenya had thrashed the hosts 48-0 in the quarters before dispatching Uganda 19-0 in the semis.

Having finished second, Lionesses have qualified for next season’s Challenger Series, which offers them another stab at the World Rugby Series.