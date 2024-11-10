Lionesses finish second at Rugby Africa 7s Cup, seal Challenger Series slot - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya Lionesses after finishing second at the Africa Rugby 7s Cup in Ghana. PHOTO/KENYA RUGBY

Rugby

Lionesses finish second at Rugby Africa 7s Cup, seal Challenger Series slot

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 10 – The national women’s rugby 7s team finished second at the Africa Cup after a narrow 19-10 loss to South Africa in the final in Accra, Ghana on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lionesses drew first blood in the second minute via Stella Wafula’s try before the defending champions levelled from the restart courtesy of Ayanga Malinga.

Malinga was soon banished to the sin bin for a reckless tackle but the Kenyans could not exploit their numerical advantage — the match heading to the break precariously level.

Sharon Auma’s piercing run, in the eighth minute, through the Lady Boks’ defence culminated in Kenya’s second try to regain their lead.

However, the South Africans scored two tries through Catha Jacobs in the ninth minute and dying seconds of the match to successfully defend their title.

On the way to the final, Kenya had thrashed the hosts 48-0 in the quarters before dispatching Uganda 19-0 in the semis.

Having finished second, Lionesses have qualified for next season’s Challenger Series, which offers them another stab at the World Rugby Series.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved