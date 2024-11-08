Paarwater unveils Simbas squad for Elgon Cup encounter against Uganda - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Action between Kenya Simbas and Senegal at the Rugby Africa Cup. PHOTO/RUGBY AFRIQUE FACEBOOK

Rugby

Paarwater unveils Simbas squad for Elgon Cup encounter against Uganda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 8 – National men’s rugby 15s coach Jerome Paarwater has named a 23-man squad for Saturday’s Elgon Cup encounter against Uganda at the RFUEA Grounds.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The team comprises three debutants including the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) pair of Andycole Omollo and Tyson Maina as well as Kabras Sugar wing Griffin Chao, all of who are in line for their maiden appearance for the senior side.

George Nyambua will skipper the side, assisted by Eugene Sifuna and Barry Young, with most regulars retaining their places.

Simbas will be playing their first match since July when they finished fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda.

Kenya lost 38-22 to Namibia at the continental showpiece to end their campaign on a low, having earlier lost 20-12 to Algeria in the semis.

Against their fierce East African rivals, Simbas have the chance to right their wrongs and extend their dominance over their next door neighbours.

At last year’s edition of the Elgon Cup, Kenya won on aggregate, winning 20-13 in Kisumu after a narrow 21-20 loss in Kampala, a week earlier.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved