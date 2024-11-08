Paarwater unveils Simbas squad for Elgon Cup encounter against Uganda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, November 8 – National men’s rugby 15s coach Jerome Paarwater has named a 23-man squad for Saturday’s Elgon Cup encounter against Uganda at the RFUEA Grounds.

The team comprises three debutants including the Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) pair of Andycole Omollo and Tyson Maina as well as Kabras Sugar wing Griffin Chao, all of who are in line for their maiden appearance for the senior side.

George Nyambua will skipper the side, assisted by Eugene Sifuna and Barry Young, with most regulars retaining their places.

Simbas will be playing their first match since July when they finished fourth at the Rugby Africa Cup in Kampala, Uganda.

Kenya lost 38-22 to Namibia at the continental showpiece to end their campaign on a low, having earlier lost 20-12 to Algeria in the semis.

Against their fierce East African rivals, Simbas have the chance to right their wrongs and extend their dominance over their next door neighbours.

At last year’s edition of the Elgon Cup, Kenya won on aggregate, winning 20-13 in Kisumu after a narrow 21-20 loss in Kampala, a week earlier.