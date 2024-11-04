Equity Hawks finishes 5th at the Zone 5 Qualifiers in Zanzibar - Capital Sports
Team Captain Betty Kananu elevates high as she goes for a two-pinter past Keren Longom of JKL during the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) 2024 Zone Five Qualifiers at Zanzibar’s Amaan Indoor Stadium.

Basketball

Equity Hawks finishes 5th at the Zone 5 Qualifiers in Zanzibar

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The Equity Hawks finished fifth in the Women’s Basketball League Africa (WBLA) Zone Five Qualifiers after winning 59-56 over Uganda’s JKL Dolphins at Zanzibar’s Amaan Indoor Stadium.

Kenya’s reigning champions had their eyes on a bigger prize, aiming to reclaim the Zone 5 title they last held in 2018, after narrowly missing out in 2023 with a semifinal loss to local rivals, KPA.

The showdown started with the Dolphins setting the pace, racing downcourt with fast breaks and conversions, leaving the Hawks scrambling to close the gap.

By the end of the first quarter, the Hawks trailed 17-22. In the second, the Hawks fought back, locking down the court with strategic runbacks and creating openings, as they went 30-35 at halftime.

The third quarter was a game-changer. The Hawks flipped the script, dominating the boards, snagging rebounds, and launching precise long-ball passes to finally take the lead, closing the quarter ahead at 45-39.

With one quarter to go, the tempo intensified. JKL clawed their way back with some critical fast breaks, keeping the Hawks on edge.

In a dramatic finish, Equity clung to a narrow 59-56 lead. With seconds ticking away, JKL launched a desperate three-point attempt that rattled off the rim, sealing the Hawks’ victory.

Judith Pantaleo led the charge with a standout performance, posting 16 points, with Maryann Nyagaki adding 14 in double digits.

The Hawks, fielding an all-local roster, proudly showcased Kenyan talent, a hallmark of the team’s commitment to growing the sport locally.

