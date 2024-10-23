Lionesses begin hunt for World Series slot at Africa 7s in Ghana - Capital Sports
Lionesses' Maureen Muritu and Freshia Oduor celebrate during Saturday's match against Argentina. PHOTO/RUGBY SEVENS X

Rugby

Lionesses begin hunt for World Series slot at Africa 7s in Ghana

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 23 – The national women’s rugby 7s team will face Madagascar, Ghana and Mauritius in Pool B of this year’s Rugby Africa Women’s 7s Cup at the Accra University on November 9-10.

The continental competition provides the Kenya Lionesses with the chance to restart their charge towards a first-ever appearance in the World Rugby Series via the Challenger Series.

 Coach Dennis ‘Ironman’ Mwanja’s side finished second at last year’s edition of the competition in Tunisia after losing 12-7 to South Africa in the finals, which cost them direct qualification to the Paris Olympics.

The Lionesses, however, earned a slot at the Challenger Series from which they narrowly missed out on the prestigious World Series after finishing fourth with 38 points.

Accra reunites them with familiar foes including Madagascar, who they narrowly edged out 20-17 in last year’s edition, as well as the hosts, who they thrashed 42-0 in the same tournament.

Having established themselves as one of top two teams on the continent, the 2018 champions will be billed as the closest challengers to the record holders South Africa who boast nine titles since 2006.

The two teams have faced each other six times in the finals, with the Lady Boks emerging victorious on all occasions.

On the eight times they have featured in the finals, Lionesses have won only once (against Uganda in 2018 in Gaborone), while losing all the other occasions.

Apart from South Africa, their other loss in a final was in Rabat, Morocco in 2012 where they lost 14-10 to Tunisia.

