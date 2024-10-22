‘Chaos’ at Man Utd goes back to 2013 – Evra

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 22 – Five-time Premier League winner Patrice Evra says the future at Manchester United is “not bright”, with his old club having been “in a chaos” for more than a decade.

The Old Trafford side last won the league title in 2013, their last season under legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson, and sit 12th in the table under current boss Erik ten Hag.

Evra left a year after Ferguson and the former France captain believes United are still counting the cost of losing such trophy-winning experience.

“It’s always tough to talk about United right now because back in the day we used to play for the fan, for the badge, for the history,” he told BBC Sport NI.

A smiling Evra added: “I blame myself, I blame Sir Alex Ferguson”.

“When we left, we left too early and it’s difficult for the players because they don’t have any example,” he added.

“I’m not inside, I don’t know what the problem is. The manager Ten Hag is trying to do his best – it’s not good enough. But it’s not just about this season, it’s since we won the last league in 2013, the club has been like in a chaos.”

During Evra’s time in Manchester, United were the dominant force in English football. He now believes they have been overtaken by not just their cross-city rivals Manchester City, but also the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

“I’m a positive man, but it’s tough. Our rivals are getting better than us, play a better style of football. The future is not bright. It’s a tough moment.

“Liverpool waited 30 years to win the Premier League again, now it’s been 11 years [since United’s last title]. I don’t want to wait that long.

“No matter what, I will be a United fan forever, but it’s quite tough to watch United play.”

In addition to the poor on-field performance, United’s owners have been criticised over the news last week that Ferguson will leave his role as a club ambassador at the end of the season.

“The Ferguson thing, I didn’t digest it all,” added 2008 Champions League winner Evra.

“Sometimes you want to tell the truth and people think as if you talk against your club and you don’t want to hurt it.

“When that legend, that legacy gets away, I don’t think fans will stay friends with you.”

Evra believes the League Cup and FA Cup won by Ten Hag across his two full seasons in charge are “not enough” for a club of United’s stature, and thinks the lack of recent silverware shows it is time for those in charge at Old Trafford to embrace a full “rebuild”.

“I’m a straightforward guy. Even if you put the chef as a manager, I will support any manager.

“Three years [Ten Hag has] been at the club and, yes, he’s won two trophies. When you’re the manager of United, what people expect from you is to win the league every year.

“We need to stop talking about the past. This is not the United it used to be. We have to rebuild it.”