Babu prescribes solution to Stars' success at Africa U20 Championships
National Under 20 football team players at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on arrival from Tanzania. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Kenyan Premier League

Babu prescribes solution to Stars’ success at Africa U20 Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, October 21 – National under 20 football team coach Salim Babu has called for adequate preparations ahead of their debut at next year’s Africa Under 20 Championships.

Babu is confident his charges can shock the continent if only they undertake thorough training to take on the best of the best in Africa.

“The next step for us is to undertake proper preparations and play a number of matches against West African sides who are a step above us in terms of their football. If we get at least a one month residential training camp outside the country, then I am confident we will produce good results and shock the continent,” the gaffer said.

National Under 20 football team technical bench at JKIA upon arrival from Tanzania. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The Rising Stars will be among 12 teams at the continental bonanza set for a yet-to-be-confirmed venue.

The continental showpiece will also serve as qualification for the global competition, to be held in Chile, later the same year.

Speaking at the same time, team captain Amos Wanjala says the players are eager to make a huge splash at the continental level.

“With proper preparations, we are confident we will go far. As players, we also have huge expectations of ourselves,” the Spain-based centre back said.

The team landed in the country on Monday evening from Tanzania where they finished second at the Cecafa Under 20 Championships after losing 2-1 to the hosts in Sunday’s final.

National under 20 football team goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala poses with his golden glove award. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA.

The loss notwithstanding, Rising Stars had already booked their historic slot at the continental showpiece having thrashed Burundi 4-0 in the semis.  

It was also the second time Babu has led a national team to the final of a regional event, having spurred the Under-18s to the final of the Cecafa Under 18 Championships, last year in Kisumu.

