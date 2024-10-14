FKF Elections: Who are the nine presidential candidates vetted by the Board?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 14 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board received credentials from nine candidates, who will be interested in going for the presidential seat at the polls which are scheduled for December 7, 2024.

The nine are not yet certain of being on the ballot, as the Board will still vet all their papers and credentials, and go through the eligibility criteria before publishing the final list on Monday next week, to pave way for any appeals that might arise.

Capital Sports take you through the nine and their running mates.

Sam Nyamweya/Patricia Mutheu

Former FKF boss Sam Keengu Nyamweya and his running mate Patricia Mutheu. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Nyamweya returns to the football front, having been ousted as the FKF boss in 2016 by incumbent Nick Mwendwa. Back in 2016, he announced on the morning of the election that he will not be seeking re election and has kept off the public limelight since then.

He has however been a constant commentator on issues in and around Kenyan football.

He has picked former Nairobi Member of County Assembly (MCA) Patricia Mutheu as his running mate. Mutheu has been in football as well, having previously served as Chief Executive Officer at Mathare United, and also the board at the Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA).

Sammy ‘Kempes’ Owino/Evance Kadenge

Sammy Kempes Owino with former FKF vice president Sammy Sholei and his running mate Evance Kadenge. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Owino is a former Kenyan international, who spent most of his life after football in the United States. He returns to the country with a vision for Kenyan football, and was one of the first to announce he would be interested in the top seat.

He has picked Evance Kadenge, son of legendary Kenyan footballer Joe Kadenge, and the current Nzoia Sugar FC chairman, as his running mate.

Cleophas Shimanyula/Twaha Mbarak

Kakamega Homeboyz chair and owner Cleophas Shimanyula with his running mate Twaha Mbarak receive their acknowledgement slip from FKF Electoral Board chair Hesbon Owilla. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kakamega Homeboyz owner and chairman Cleophas Shimanyula is another candidate who has expressed his interest in the top seat at FKF> He believes his experience in running Homeboyz from the lower tiers to the top flight will come in handy as he bids to lead Kenyan football.

He has picked on Twaha Mbarak, the current vice chairman of fellow Premier League side Bandari FC as his running mate. Mbarak has previously served in the Federation as vice president under Sam Nyamweya. He had previously stated his wish to run for the top spot, but has now joined hands with Shimanyula.

Also joining the Shimanyula/Twaha train is former Kenyan premier League CEO Jack Oguda, who has dropped his own presidential bid.

Tom Alila/Beryl Adhiambo

Tom Alila (right) and his running mate Beryl Adhiambo (left) receive their acknowledgment slip from FKF Electoral Board chair Hesbon Owilla. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Tom Alila is a former FKF National Executive Committee member representing Nyanza, and served in Nyamweya’s administration. He has previously expressed interest in vying for the top seat but in the last two polls, hasn’t actualized his ambition.

This year, he has thrown his hat in the ring and has brought on board former coach and referee Beryl Adhiambo as his running mate.

Sam Ocholla/Willis Waliaula

Gor Mahia CEO Sam Ocholla and his running mate Willis Walialula are presented with the acknowledgment slip by Electoral Board chair Hesbon Owilla. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Ocholla is the current Secretary General at record FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia, and had also declared early on that he would be interested in the FKF presidential seat. He was elected at Gor in the last election.

He has picked on Willis Waliaula as his running mate. Waliaula has served as team manager in several FKF Premier League clubs including Tusker FC, Sofapaka and Posta Rangers.

Barry Otieno/Lucy Kageni

Barry Otieno and his running mate Lucy Kithinji. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Perhaps the most intriguing name on the list is immediate former FKF CEO Barry Otieno. Up until last week, Otieno was serving in Nick Mwendwa’s office, but in a surprise twist of events, announced his resignation and over the weekend, pronounced his ambition to go for the presidential seat.

Otieno joined Mwendwa’s team just after his election in 2016 as the Media and Communication Manager, but rose to the role of CEO in 2019 after the exit of Robert Muthomi.

He has picked on Nyandarua branch chair Lucy Kageni as his running mate for the elections.

Chris Amimo/Anthony Makau

Former FKF NEC Member Chris Amimo has also expressed interest for teh FKF Presidency seat. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

This was another surprising entry into the race, on the day of presentation of papers. Amimo will be gunning for president, but his ambition was only discussed in low tones as he hadn’t officially declared his interest.

He has previously served as the NEC representative for Nairobi, and is joined by Anthony Makau, who also served as NEC rep Eastern, as the running mate.

Hussein Mohammed/MacDonald Mariga

Hussein Mohammed and MacDonald Mariga pose with members of the board after presenting their papers. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Hussein Mohammed, Chief Executive Officer of Extreme Sports Limited, has as well been one of the most vocal and visible faces, as far as the FKF presidency is concerned. Mohamed, also vice chairman of Murang’a Seal officially unveiled his manifesto last Friday, but has been vocal on his ambition even before then.

He is joined by former Kenyan international and Harambee Stars captain McDonald Mariga as his running mate. On his team, he has former Eastern NEC rep Nabea Muriithi, an erstwhile close confidante of Mwendwa.

Doris Petra/Nick Mwendwa

FKF Presidential candidate Doris Petra arrives with her running mate, Nick Mwendwa. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

The ticket is a reverse of the last two elections, where Mwendwa has been elected as president and Petra as deputy. In a bid to satisfy Sports Act conditions where Mwendwa cannot vie for a third term, he has decided to back Petra, who looks to become the first woman president of the Federation.

The two will however await clearance from the board and the Sports registrar who will ascertain whether it is legally possible for the ticket to run as it is.

In the event they are barred, Mwendwa and Petra will back one of the other eight candidates, and grapevine is ripe that their preferred fallback plan is the Amimo/Makau ticket.