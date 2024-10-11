Belief, patience and hard work: City Stars’ record sale to Sweden Ouma says - Capital Sports
Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy 'Baby' Ouma shares a joke with head coach Engin Firat during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Belief, patience and hard work: City Stars’ record sale to Sweden Ouma says

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 11 – Midfielder Timothy Noor Ouma has slowly started reaping benefits of his hard work, with more playing time and a bigger spotlight shining on him at his Swedish top tier employer IF Elfsborg.

Ouma moved to Sweden two years ago at a record fee for Nairobi City Stars, a move that reaped the Kawangware based side approximately Sh17m.

Despite difficulties in his first season, Ouma has gradually grown and is now an assured starter for the club and has featured for them from the local league to the UEFA Europa League, where he has played both matches so far in the league phase.

All about patience and timing

Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy ‘Baby’ Ouma during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“It is all about patience and timing. I have been there for two years now and always giving my best. The first year of course was not easy because I was not playing a lot and I was still trying to get used to it, but now I am playing,” Ouma said.

He added; “I had to wait for my opportunity and when it came, I took it with both hands. I want to keep pushing. I can’t rest. There are lots of good players and I have to give my best because everyone wants that chance.”

Ouma says playing in Sweden has offered him immense growth, and he now looks forward to go to the next step, not only at club level but the national team as well.

Key member of Firat’s squad

Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy ‘Baby’ Ouma during a training session at the Police Sacco Stadium. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The midfielder has become a key member of coach Engin Firat’s national team outlook, and he hopes he can clock in more minutes as Kenya continues with the journey towards qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

“It is a good game for us, really tough but as a team we are well prepared and looking forward to compete. I have faith that we will go well in these two games. We have everything it takes to win. We have the faith and belief in ourselves that we can do well,” Ouma noted.

He hopes to play a part in the duel, noting that tough challenges often bring the best out of every player.

