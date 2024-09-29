Kenya lose to Denmark in second game of Cricket Challenge League - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Rakep Patel bowls against Denmark. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Cricket

Kenya lose to Denmark in second game of Cricket Challenge League

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29 – Kenya suffered a temporary setback at the ongoing ICC CWC Challenge League A when they lost by four wickets to Denmark in their second match at the Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl, subsequently restricting the hosts to 268 runs in 50 overs.

Pushkar Sharma got Kenyans on their way, racking up 60 runs off 75 balls before he was bowled out by Delawar Khan.

Pulling in another five-star batting performance was Rakep Patel, who mustered 85 runs off 70 balls (not out).

Kenya’s wicketkeeper Irfan Karim (L) watches on as Denmark’s Zahmeer Khan bats. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Patel, who starred in Kenya’s six wicket win over Jersey on Wednesday, struck up an impressive partnership with Sachin Bhudia who boasted 54 runs off 54 balls before being run out by Abdullah Mahmoud.

With the Danes needing 269 runs to win in 50 overs, Hamid Shah’s half century of 51 runs (off 77 balls) was the start they needed to reach their target.

His opening batting partnership with Taranjit Singh – who accumulated 35 runs off 44 balls – set the tone for their winning performance.

With Shah dismissed by Patel and Singh bowled out by Vraj Patel, it was left to Saif Ahmad and Zahmeer Khan to continue the mission.

Ahmad was soon trotting off the pitch after being run out by Lucas Oluoch.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

However, Khan came to the rescue with a virtuoso performance, racking up 75 runs off 83 balls.

Also boasting double digits for the Danes were Surya Anand (43 off 44 balls) and Nicolaj Laegsgaard (26 off 29 balls).

Kenya next play Kuwait on Wednesday at the Ruaraka Sports Club as the Danes face off with Qatar at the Nairobi Gymkhana.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved