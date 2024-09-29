Kenya lose to Denmark in second game of Cricket Challenge League

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 29 – Kenya suffered a temporary setback at the ongoing ICC CWC Challenge League A when they lost by four wickets to Denmark in their second match at the Nairobi Gymkhana on Sunday.

The visitors won the toss and elected to bowl, subsequently restricting the hosts to 268 runs in 50 overs.

Pushkar Sharma got Kenyans on their way, racking up 60 runs off 75 balls before he was bowled out by Delawar Khan.

Pulling in another five-star batting performance was Rakep Patel, who mustered 85 runs off 70 balls (not out). Kenya’s wicketkeeper Irfan Karim (L) watches on as Denmark’s Zahmeer Khan bats. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Patel, who starred in Kenya’s six wicket win over Jersey on Wednesday, struck up an impressive partnership with Sachin Bhudia who boasted 54 runs off 54 balls before being run out by Abdullah Mahmoud.

With the Danes needing 269 runs to win in 50 overs, Hamid Shah’s half century of 51 runs (off 77 balls) was the start they needed to reach their target.

His opening batting partnership with Taranjit Singh – who accumulated 35 runs off 44 balls – set the tone for their winning performance.

With Shah dismissed by Patel and Singh bowled out by Vraj Patel, it was left to Saif Ahmad and Zahmeer Khan to continue the mission.

Ahmad was soon trotting off the pitch after being run out by Lucas Oluoch.

However, Khan came to the rescue with a virtuoso performance, racking up 75 runs off 83 balls.

Also boasting double digits for the Danes were Surya Anand (43 off 44 balls) and Nicolaj Laegsgaard (26 off 29 balls).

Kenya next play Kuwait on Wednesday at the Ruaraka Sports Club as the Danes face off with Qatar at the Nairobi Gymkhana.