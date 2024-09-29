Equity successfully defends overall title in Interbank Games

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 29 – Equity successively defended the Interbank Games overall title after being crowned the 2024 champions on Saturday at the Kenya School of Monetary Studies.

The bank was also recognized as the Best Bank in the Tier One category.

The 37th edition of the Interbank Games saw participation from over 30 financial institutions and featured more than 20 sporting disciplines. Equity’s basketball player Melissa Akinyi receiving the MVP trophy during the 2024 Interbank Games. Photo/COURTESY

Among the many triumphs, Equity Bank emerged victorious in the women’s basketball where national team player Melissa Akinyi was named the Most Valuable player after leading her team unbeaten in the tournament.

The team also scooped the March Past category, outperforming Co-op and KCB after showcasing impeccable teamwork and synchronization in their marching formations.

Equity bagged gold in snooker while settling for silver in football, squash ladies and athletics men as they settled for bronze in badminton, Tennis, Tug of war and draughts.

The Men’s Volleyball team, led by captain Lawrence Nkoyo, defended their title by defeating CBK 2-0 in the semifinals before overcoming Co-op Bank 3-1 in the final.

“Opponents are improving a lot, with some players having professional league experience,” said Nkoyo. He added, “The addition of new staff has helped us maintain the trophy for two years and we’re grateful for this win.”

In athletics, the Women’s team took first place, while the Men’s team finished second, with standout performances in the relays, 100m, 400m, and 800m races, including a remarkable victory by Abraham Kiplagat in the 800m and Sylvia Wasilwa’s run in relay.

Additionally, Equity Bank Kenya’s Acting Managing Director, Moses Nyabanda, delivered an outstanding run during the 100m race.

Nyabanda, praised the Equity team, saying, “Sports is integral to what we do at Equity Bank. It’s about more than serving our customers—it’s about staying healthy, engaging with colleagues, and building strong networks across the banking sector.”

Equity Bank Sports Coordinator Nick Ongeri also shared his elation after winning the overall trophy in Tier One and defending the Best Overall Bank title.

“We’ll keep working hard to improve in sports and continue elevating Equity Bank’s name. This victory is a result of dedication and teamwork from everyone.”