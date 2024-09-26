FKF national elections primarily set for Dec 7 as Board unveils roadmap - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

FKF Electoral Board chairman Hesbon Owilla (right) and Secretary Marceline Sande. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Football

FKF national elections primarily set for Dec 7 as Board unveils roadmap

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 26 – The Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Electoral Board has primarily set December 7 as the date for the highly anticipated Federation polls, as it unveiled the roadmap towards the elective process.

The board, chaired by University don Hesbon Owilla, has already issued a notice of the General Election as per the roadmap released.

The Board will publish the preliminary list of clubs and delegates qualified for the polls, and will allow a period of disputes and appeals which should be completed by October 7, after which the final, official register will be released by October 10.

The submission of County nomination forms is expected on October 11, with the verification set four days later. The nomination and verification period of National Executive Committee members and presidential aspirants is set for October 18 and 19.

The final list of candidates all the way from County to presidential level will be released on October 21 with the disputes and appeals given a window of six days from October 24-30 after which the final list will be submitted on November 2.

The County elections are tentatively set for November 9, and a repeat the following day in case of ties. November 13-20 is set aside for disputes and appeals.

On November 23, from the results of the County polls, the final list of delegates for the National Executive Committee and the presidential elections will be published.

The five-member board promised that it would deliver free, fair and transparent elections, despite some murmurs over manipulation of the voter register as well as the decision to house the board at Kandanda House.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Presidential aspirant Hussein Mohammed alluded that having the board at Kandanda House will expose them to possible manipulation by the incumbent office.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved