Mara Sugar leave ‘bitter taste’ in City Stars mouth as KCB dispatch Posta Rangers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 21 – FKF Premier League newbies Mara Sugar continued their fairytale start to life in the top tier with a 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars at the Awendo Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Dennis Cheruiyot notched the winner for the sugar millers at the hour mark to earn their second win in three games.

Following the win, the George Midenyo-coached side have now climbed to third on the log with six points and four goals in three matches.

Meanwhile, Francis Kahiro scored a brace while Stephen Etyang added another as Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) blanked Posta Rangers 3-0 at the Thika Stadium.

Kahiro put coach Patrick Odhiambo’s charges in front in the 29th minute, happily lapping up Lameck Oloo’s ferocious shot to tap into the net.

The former Bandari FC midfielder was on the mark once again at the cusp of halftime, tapping in Kevin Okumu’s cross to put the bankers two to the good.

Etyang then drove the final nail into Rangers’ coffin with his maiden goal in the 88th minute to confirm the bankers’ unbeaten run in the new season. Sofapaka’s Humphrey Mieno (L) in action against Mathare United’s Kevin Kimani. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

At the same venue, Sydney Lokale continued with his bright start to the season with a goal to grant AFC Leopards a 1-0 win over Bidco United.

Lokale, introduced in the 77th minute, struck with 10 minutes left on the clock to add to his goal on the opening day of the season where Ingwe thrashed Mathare United 4-0 at the Dandora Stadium.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sofapaka’s Benjamin Mosha dribbles away from Mathare United’s Christian Kitamba. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

At the Police Sacco Stadium, Mathare United and Sofapaka played to an entertaining 1-1 draw.

The slum boys took the lead courtesy of a sumptuous goal by Paul Kinyanjui in the 18th minute after being teed up by Ellie Asieche.

However, Batoto Ba Mungu equalised in the 69th minute through Benjamin Mosha to earn their first point of the new season.