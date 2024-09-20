Raya heroics saves Arsenal blushes in Champions League opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BERGAMO, Italy, Sep 20 – David Raya made an unbelievable double save from a penalty as Arsenal drew at Italian side Atalanta in their Champions League opener.

The Spaniard got down low to his right to keep out Mateo Retegui’s spot-kick and somehow got across his goal to scoop the striker’s follow-up header off the line.

That was the one real moment of drama and quality in an otherwise forgettable match in Bergamo.

Chances were at a premium, with Raya not needing to pull off any other saves outside of that two-second spell.

Arsenal, meanwhile, did not have a single shot between the 18th and 75th minute.

Like Europa League winners Atalanta, the Gunners’ only two shots on target came as part of a double save.

Marco Carnesecchi tipped away Bukayo Saka’s free-kick and blocked Thomas Partey’s follow-up.

It looked as if the game was going to go away from Arsenal when Thomas Partey clipped defensive midfielder Ederson on the left edge of the box.

A penalty was awarded and, after a long video assistant referee check, the decision stood.

During that wait Raya went over to talk to Arsenal’s goalkeeping coach, his fellow Spaniard Inaki Cana, who he also worked with at Brentford.

Whatever they discussed worked.

Retegui’s penalty was not the best but Raya still did very well to dive to his right and keep it out. The Italy striker, again, should really not have given Raya a chance with the rebound as he looked to head into an empty net on the other side of the goal.

Nobody in the ground expected Raya to have any chance of getting across in time to keep it out but he did, just before the ball fully crossed the line.

It is a save that will be mentioned alongside some of the greats, including Arsenal legend David Seaman’s against Sheffield United striker Paul Peschisolido in the 2003 FA Cup semi-final.

A fair point, probably a good point

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta spoke beforehand about how he hopes the club can go far in the competition this year.

This game came in a big week for the club, with Premier League matches against rivals Tottenham and champions Manchester City on either side.

The new Champions League format means it is perhaps less clear whether early results are good or bad, but Atalanta – who won last season’s Europa League – are a quality team, so a point at their home is a credible result.

Gabriel Jesus started up front and captained Arsenal, with Kai Havertz playing in midfield – with regular skipper Martin Odegaard sidelined for some time through injury.

It was not a game of clear chances, bar the double saves.

Saka and Havertz had efforts in the opening six minutes, with Gabriel Martinelli lifting two shots over the bar later on.

They were the only chances Arteta’s side had.

Arsenal now move on to Sunday’s huge match with title rivals City, as they look to finally beat Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League trophy.