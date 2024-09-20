England’s second Test in Pakistan moved to Multan

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, United Kingdom, Sept 20 – The venue for England’s second Test in Pakistan has been switched less than two weeks before the series will begin.

The second Test was due to be played in Karachi but has now been shifted to Multan, also the venue for the first Test. The third Test in Rawalpindi is unchanged.

The original schedule was announced in July, yet for a number of weeks there has been speculation over a change because of renovation work at the National Stadium in Karachi.

There were suggestions that some or all of the series could be moved out of Pakistan to another country. The United Arab Emirates was mentioned as a possible destination.

Ultimately there is just one change, with back-to-back Tests now in Multan. The first begins on 7 October and the second on 15 October. The final Test commences on 24 October.

England played at both Multan and Rawalpindi on their last Test tour of Pakistan in 2022, when they became the first visiting team to record a 3-0 win in the country.

The England squad will leave on 1 October, just two days after the home one-day series against Australia concludes.

Test captain Ben Stokes will have a scan on his hamstring injury next week, before England depart.

Stokes missed the 2-1 series defeat of Sri Lanka because of the injury sustained playing for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred at the beginning of August.

The scan is planned to monitor the all-rounder’s recovery, rather than a reaction to a potential setback, as England wait on Stokes’ fitness for the first Test.

The 33-year-old may only be able to feature as a batter, or could miss out completely.