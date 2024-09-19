Frustrated Manchester City held by Inter Milan in Champions League opener

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Sep 19 – Manchester City’s Champions League campaign opened in frustrating fashion as they were held to a draw by impressive Inter Milan at Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side were never at their most fluent, not helped by an injury to Kevin de Bruyne that forced him off at half-time – the City boss says he will have to speak to the club’s doctors to find out the extent of the injury.

But City’s Italian opponents were well worth their draw.

In a repeat of the 2023 Champions League final won by City in Istanbul, Inter showed superb organisation and attacking threat despite facing increased pressure in the second half.

Erling Haaland, seeking his 100th goal for the hosts, was largely kept quiet, and both sides had chances to make the breakthrough but were unable to capitalise.

Phil Foden, on as a second-half substitute for the injured De Bruyne, saw a shot saved by Inter keeper Yann Sommer, who also thwarted Josko Gvardiol.

Inter wasted many good situations, with former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian choosing a flamboyant backheel when the shot was on, while another one-time Old Trafford star, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, fired over the top from close range, leaving coach Simone Inzaghi on his knees beating the turf in frustration.

But City went close to a dramatic late winner as Foden fired straight at Sommer after a delightful move and Ilkay Gundogan had two headed chances in the box.

“We faced a really difficult team,” said Guardiola, whose side failed to score in a Champions League match for the first time since October 2022.

“I’m still really, really satisfied for the game we played, especially with how [Inter] defended, they are masters of that, so big, they help each other unbelievably. So you cannot expect to create a lot of chances.”

Inzaghi much more than just a touchline act

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi made for compelling viewing throughout this tie as he cut an animated figure on the sidelines, constantly on the edge of rage – until the final whistle offered relief and the reward of a deserved point for his side.

He lived every moment at Etihad Stadium, engaging in constant dialogue with his backroom staff, often wandering yards out of his own technical area down the touchline and, on one occasion, ending up in City’s designated section, not too far away from counterpart Guardiola.

Inzaghi was at his most dramatic when Mkhitaryan wasted Inter’s best chance in the second half, the substitute blazing over and leaving his coach – a former striker – on his hands and knees, beating the turf in undisguised fury before clutching his head in anguish.

For all the touchline antics, Inzaghi is a coach of high quality, emphasised by the calm and ordered manner of Inter’s defending in the face of City’s all-conquering attack, and bolted on to a real threat on the counter.

“I said well done to them, they put in a giant performance,” he said afterwards.

Inzaghi led the Italian champions to that showpiece final against City in Istanbul, and while they are very much outsiders to win the trophy for the first time since 2010, no-one will face an easy task against them.