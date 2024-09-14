Prinsloo 7s: Quins, Kabras storm quarters as KCB relinquish National Sevens Circuit crown

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 14 – Kenya Harlequin and Kabras Sugar breezed through into the quarters of the Prinsloo 7s with 100 per cent records in their pool matches on Day One of the competition at the Nakuru Athletic Club on Saturday.

Quins, current leaders of the National Sevens Circuit (NSC), upped their pursuit of their first-ever crown since 2012 with a slim 17-12 win over Menengai Oilers in their first game.

They then thrashed Mombasa RFC 38-12 in their second game before ‘schooling’ Zetech University Oaks with a 31-7 scoreline.

Kabras, fourth-place finishers at the last leg of the circuit in Mombasa, began the day with a 26-5 win over Kabete Stallions before making mince meat of Kabarak University, winning 40-0.

Their 26-5 triumph over Daystar University Falcons all but cemented their place in the quarters where they face Kenyatta University Blak Blad on Sunday morning.

The Thika Super Highway-based students played out a 5-5 deadlock against Masinde Muliro University in their first match of their day.

They then outclassed fellow students, Catholic University Monks, 21-10 in their second match before losing 0-17 to another varsity side, Strathmore University Leos, in their ultimate Pool C match.

Bankers dethroned

Meanwhile, defending NSC champions Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) all but kissed goodbye to the trophy after collecting only one win from their three pool encounters.

The bankers beat Mwamba 15-0 in their first match but it seemed a calm before the storm as they suffered a shock, slim 20-21 defeat to hosts Nakuru RFC.

Their last match against Nondies ended in a 7-7 deadlock, which relegated them to the Challenge Trophy quarters where they face Mombasa RFC on Sunday.

With KCB out of contention, the fight for the NSC title has been left between Quins and Kabras, with both looking to win the ultimate leg of the circuit on Sunday to walk away with top honours.