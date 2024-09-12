Gor Mahia coach Neiva wants a full stadium Sunday against Ahly

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 12 – Gor Mahia head coach Leo Neiva has asked fans to fill up the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, when they take on record winners Al Ahly of Egypt in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second preliminary round meeting.

K’Ogalo are seeking to make the group stages of the competition, and a win in the first leg at home will be key if they are to achieve their dream, as they afce a tough trip away to Cairo in the return tie.

“I want to ask all the supporters to come out here at home and completely fill the stadium. I know in Egypt it will be like this and I wish that we can be full here in Nairobi and give the players that 12th man advantage,” Neiva said, speaking ahead of the game.

Gor progressed from the first round with a 5-1 thrashing of South Sudan’s El Merrikh Bentiu, and enjoyed considerable support in the stands. For Sunday, Neiva wants even more.

He admits it will not be an easy outing against the defending champions Ahly, who have won the Continental title a record 11 times.

“Everyone knows Al Ahly is a top club in Africa, but in football, it is 11 versus 11. We should push ourselves to the highest level to be able to play against them. We should play well at home because what we want is to win,” the tactician says.

He adds; “It will not be easy when we go there definitely and that is why we want to give ourselves victory here at home and we have a big chance to do so.”

K’Ogalo hope to perform as well as they did five years ago when they beat fellow Egyptian giants Zamalek SC 4-2 at the Kasarani Stadium in the CAF Confederation Cup.