Ex-lover of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passes on - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Dickson Ndiema, alleged ex-lover of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei. PHOTO/DICKSON NDIEMA FACEBOOK

Athletics

Ex-lover of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passes on

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10 – Dickson Ndiema, the estranged ex-lover of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, has passed on at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

Ndiema succumbed to his 30 per cent burns on Monday night after a week in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Yes it’s true we lost him (Dickson Ndiema) last evening around 8pm. We are waiting for family, so that we give a comprehensive report,” a source at the hospital said.

He was admitted alongside Cheptegei on Monday last week, following a quarrel between the two where Ndiema is alleged to have poured petrol on the Paris Olympian and set her ablaze at her home in Kinyoro location in Trans Nzoia.

Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei in action at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

Cheptegei passed away last week from organ failure after suffering 75 per cent burns.

The mother of two is due to be interred this week at her birthplace in Bukwo in Eastern Uganda, following a vigil at her home in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

She was honoured before the start of the Paris Paralympics marathon races on Sunday in the French capital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, believed to involve property dispute.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved