Ex-lover of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei passes on

NAIROBI, Kenya, September 10 – Dickson Ndiema, the estranged ex-lover of Ugandan athlete Rebecca Cheptegei, has passed on at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

Ndiema succumbed to his 30 per cent burns on Monday night after a week in the intensive care unit (ICU).

“Yes it’s true we lost him (Dickson Ndiema) last evening around 8pm. We are waiting for family, so that we give a comprehensive report,” a source at the hospital said.

He was admitted alongside Cheptegei on Monday last week, following a quarrel between the two where Ndiema is alleged to have poured petrol on the Paris Olympian and set her ablaze at her home in Kinyoro location in Trans Nzoia. Uganda’s Rebecca Cheptegei in action at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest. PHOTO/WORLD ATHLETICS

Cheptegei passed away last week from organ failure after suffering 75 per cent burns.

The mother of two is due to be interred this week at her birthplace in Bukwo in Eastern Uganda, following a vigil at her home in Endebess, Trans Nzoia County.

She was honoured before the start of the Paris Paralympics marathon races on Sunday in the French capital.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the incident, believed to involve property dispute.