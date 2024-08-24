Sports CS Murkomen Says Grassroots Sports Will Be Top On His Agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 24 – Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports Kipchumba Murkomen is calling on stakeholders to lay much emphasis on grassroots sports to ensure coaches tap raw talent for the betterment of sports in the county.

Speaking during the Team Kenya Gala Awards in Nairobi, Murkomen noted that grassroots sports must be embraced in all sports, not just athletics, adding that the Ministry is envisaginga clear policy framework of tapping talent at the grassroots.

Murkomen added that his team at the Ministry will work closely with the schools for a clear policy framework, and use it to scout for our sports talent.

The CS gave an example of what revered coach Reihardt Fabisch did with football in the 90s and Bernard Zgoll with Olympic centers in the 1970 and urged all stakeholders to follow suit. Nairobi City Stars head coach John ‘Bobby’ Ogolla.PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya.

Zgoll is credited with founding the now defunct Olympic youth centers that produced many top Kenyan stars such as Wilberforce Mulamba, Ambrose Ayoyi, Bobby Ogolla, Sammy Taabu, Hussein Kheri, Josephat Murila, Austin Oduor, Mahmoud Abbas and many others.

“As a CS I will ensure we do not reap where we didn’t sow, we must invest more in whatever that is giving us great returns to our country,” said Murkomen as the country’s 11medalist received cash awards and other rewards courtesy of Team Kenya sponsors.

“I want to say that from the ministry perspective, we are not here by accident as sponsors, because we now have dedicated resources to make sure that we support our sportsmen and women that they achieve their potential in sports. And to get the returns on investment as a country, we must put our money where our voice is,” said Murkomen. Shujaa posing for a photo with Sports Cabinet Secretary during the Team Kenya NOC-K Awards

And going forward, the CS revealed that the ministry will continue investing in the infrastructure from grassroots through to the competitions to make sure that the country gets returns.

“We need our coaches to scout and get raw talent to make sure people who are still passionate get success in sports. Because my office is open, I am going to listen to ordinary Kenyans and will read your tweets and all messages. In cases where athletes complain of discrimination, I will endeavor to reach out to federations to find out what the problem is. We will work together and harness our energy for the betterment of the sport.” Athletics team posing for a photo with Sports Cabinet Secretary during the Team Kenya NOC-K Awards

The CS congratulated the National Olympic Committee and various national federations and the athletes for representing Kenya in the Paris Olympics.

“The greatest thing one would want to do in the Olympics is to participate, so I wish to thank the athletes and their support systems for representing us well. For the 11 medals that we won as a country, I would like to thank the athletes for their efforts. We had celebrations in Eldoret to acknowledge the good work for our athletes.”

Murkomen also acknowledged the amount of work that goes on from behind the scenes to help an athlete to perform.

“I mean, it is amazing from the team doctor to the physios, the level of sacrifices that they go through and discipline can really make athletes successful, so we really celebrate you as our great ambassadors. Kenya is known more not because of the Cabinet Secretaries or elected leaders, we are known more because of our athletes,” said Murkomen.