Soucek, Bowen pounce to inflict first Palace defeat since April

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 24 – Second-half goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen earned West Ham a first Premier League win under new manager Julen Lopetegui and condemned Crystal Palace to their first home defeat since early April.

Soucek converted a loose ball inside the Palace area to give the Hammers the lead with their first effort on target, after fine work from substitute Aaron Wan-Bissaka down the right flank.

And Bowen netted his first-ever goal against Palace five minutes later, firing a left-footed drive inside the near post before celebrating in front of the jubilant Hammers supporters.

There were chances at both ends in an entertaining opening 20 minutes at Selhurst Park, with Michail Antonio and Mohammed Kudus going close for West Ham and Eberechi Eze and Odsonne Edouard missing golden opportunities for Palace.

Eze was denied by the woodwork late in the first half, his sweetly struck effort from a short-corner routine coming back off the crossbar with goalkeeper Alphonse Areola well beaten.

The second period was a less entertaining affair until Soucek broke the deadlock midway through the half, with Bowen all but ending Palace’s hopes of a route back into the game with his well-taken effort.