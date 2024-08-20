Kenyan duo helps Simba Queens to huge win in CAF WCL qualifiers

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Harambee Starlets duo of Jentrix Shikangwa and Elizabeth Wambui were on target as they helped Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba Queens to a 5-0 thrashing of Djibouti’s FAD in their opening match of the CECAFA Regional Qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Simba had five Kenyans forming the starting 11 in their duel, with the two joined by goalkeeper Caroline Rufa, defender and Starlets skipper Ruth Ingotsi as well as midfielder Corazone Aquino.

Shikangwa opened the scoring in the 24th minute with an easy effort on the volley unmarked inside the box when she picked out a cross from the right.

Simba were utterly dominant over their Djiboutians and on the half hour mark, they were 2-0 up, when Wambui picked the ball unmarked inside the box and fired past the keeper.

With a 2-0 scoreline to take to the break, the Tanzanian Queens were well in control. In the second half, they were even more dominant and they completed the job in the final 15 minutes of the game with Asha Rashid scoring a 14-minute hatrick.

She scored her first with an audacious chip from a tight angle on the right in the 74th minute. Six minutes later her shot from the edge of the box canoed off the post and into the net before completing the job in the 88th minute with a brilliant overhead volley.

Simba’s next match will be against Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim on Wednesday and a win will put them one foot into the semi-finals.