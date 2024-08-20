Kenyan duo helps Simba Queens to huge win in CAF WCL qualifiers - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenyan duo Elizabeth Wambui (left) and Jentrix Shikangwa (right) celebrate Simba's win against Djibouti's FAD. PHOTO/Tan Football/X

Football

Kenyan duo helps Simba Queens to huge win in CAF WCL qualifiers

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 20 – The Harambee Starlets duo of Jentrix Shikangwa and Elizabeth Wambui were on target as they helped Tanzanian Premier League champions Simba Queens to a 5-0 thrashing of Djibouti’s FAD in their opening match of the CECAFA Regional Qualifiers for the CAF Women’s Champions League.

Simba had five Kenyans forming the starting 11 in their duel, with the two joined by goalkeeper Caroline Rufa, defender and Starlets skipper Ruth Ingotsi as well as midfielder Corazone Aquino.

Shikangwa opened the scoring in the 24th minute with an easy effort on the volley unmarked inside the box when she picked out a cross from the right.

Simba were utterly dominant over their Djiboutians and on the half hour mark, they were 2-0 up, when Wambui picked the ball unmarked inside the box and fired past the keeper.

With a 2-0 scoreline to take to the break, the Tanzanian Queens were well in control. In the second half, they were even more dominant and they completed the job in the final 15 minutes of the game with Asha Rashid scoring a 14-minute hatrick.

She scored her first with an audacious chip from a tight angle on the right in the 74th minute. Six minutes later her shot from the edge of the box canoed off the post and into the net before completing the job in the 88th minute with a brilliant overhead volley.

Simba’s next match will be against Uganda’s Kawempe Muslim on Wednesday and a win will put them one foot into the semi-finals.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2024 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved