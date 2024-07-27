Team Kenya showcases it’s glamour to the world as Rainy Colourful Opening Ceremony Lights up Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARIS, France, Jul 26 – Team Kenya athletes led by flag-bearers Ferdinand Omanyala and Triza Atuka were bouncing off the walls in the French Capital in what will perhaps go down in the folklore as the most picturesque Olympic Games’ Opening Ceremony ever.

The Kenyans were among the more than 10,000 athletes who sailed across the river in a unique 3.5-mile parade Friday, officially starting the 2024 Paris Games with zest and vigour.

Unlike other editions when participating nations have matched past the track, the teams went through the surreal parade in alphabetical orders as throngs of fans flocked the flattering Eiffel Tower where major celebrations took place.

–Heavens Open—

Soggy but cheering crowds following proceedings on the banks of the choppy Seine were treated to some unforgettable moments.

Rains are usually not anticipated in summer, but Paris witnessed drizzles, sprinkles and then nonstop rains which drenched the ceremony of the Paris Olympics.

It’s been an unusually wet year for Paris incidentally a century after the city hosted its first Games.

So, the skies were gray with intermittent drizzle throughout the afternoon. They cleared as the ceremony began, but rains picked up as the procession advanced down the river.

–Celebrity Galore—

The celebrity- laden occasion also presented onlookers an opportunity to interact with some of the sport’s biggest names of all time.

French judoka Teddy Riner and sprinter Marie-José Pérec, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, lit the Olympic flame

Celine Dion then performed partway up the Eiffel Tower as Lady Gaga, football legendary Zinedine Zidane, and tennis star Rafael Nadal were among those involved in breathtaking performances.

Team USA led by flag bearers basketball king LeBron James and Tennis ace, Coco Gauff, had the biggest contingent that saw them allocated their own boat same as the hosts France.

Diver Tom Daley and Rower Helen Glover Great Britain’s flagbearers,

–Elegance And Style— Team Kenya’s Fencer Alexandra Ndolo and Swimmer Maria Brunlehner during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Several countries showcased their traditional attires, setting the mood for the start of the fabled Games.

Resplendent in elegant red attire, Kenyans waved the crowds as they sailed through the river.

–Still Early Days—

Rugby Sevens kicked-off before the opening ceremony, with the first day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 men’s rugby sevens competition witnessing a record-breaking crowd of 69,000 fans at Stade de France.

The final and semis will be played on Saturday.

South Africa, France, Fiji, and Australia won through to Saturday’s medal semi-finals on a thrilling night of knockout rugby at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

The Blitzboks ended New Zealand’s medal hopes with a defensive masterclass in the opening quarter-final, before hosts France played their best rugby at Paris 2024 to get the better of Argentina

Ireland then threatened to spring a major shock against two-time defending champions Fiji, before Australia eased past the USA.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Paris, France-