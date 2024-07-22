Quins Queens hungry for Christie Sevens crown in maiden appearance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 22 – For Sandra Oduor, this weekend’s Christie Sevens marks the beginning of a journey that she hopes will end with her becoming a mainstay of the national team.

Oduor will be skippering the Kenya Harlequin ladies team, which will be debuting at the country’s oldest sevens tournament on Saturday and Sunday.

Playing for a side with a storied record as Quins is enough motivation for her to give it her all.

The goal is to match the feat of their male counterparts who are one of Kenya’s most successful and loved sides.

“We are looking forward to playing a competitive game. Our boys, most of the times they play, they always make us proud and that is the level we are trying to get to. We have been working hard for the Christie Sevens and whether we lose or we win, what is not in doubt is that we will give it our best shot,” Oduor said.

The Quin Queens, as they are known, are barely a year old, having come into existence in October last year, following trials.

Oduor herself is a newbie to the game but has taken to it as a duck to water.

She says her previous experience as a handballer, basketballer and footballer have come in handy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There are so many things I have learnt from playing in those other disciplines. These skills have really helped me in rugby. Actually, when I used to play in these disciplines, people would tell me to try playing rugby…and that’s how I got into it,” Oduor explained.

So far so good; she confesses she has fallen in love with rugby for the way in which it fosters unity among players.

“I love the sport…I love the action around it and the way people play it. The fact that we are many in the team, everyone is appreciated for their contribution to the team. I also love the fact that it is a very social sport,” Oduor said.

She added: “My ultimate desire is to become a very good player and reach my level best. The goal is to one day play for the national team.”

Two-time World Rugby Sevens player of the year Michaela Blyde of New Zealand and Kenya Lionesses’ Freshia Oduor are role models she looks up to for inspiration as she continues her journey in rugby.

Hopefully, that journey will mark another vital milestone over the weekend when she lifts the women’s trophy at the Christie Sevens.

Standing between Quins and glory are National Youth Service (NYS), Northern Suburbs and Impala, who will be their opponents in Pool A.