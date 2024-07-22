Kenyan flag bearers Omanyala and Atuka buzzing with excitement as historic Paris Opening Ceremony nears

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MIRAMAS, France, Jul 22 – Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala and volleyball skipper Triza Atuka are brimming with confidence after being named Team Kenya’s flag bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The two will carry the country’s flag at the Opening Ceremony scheduled to take place on July 26.

The opening ceremony promises to be an event like no other; and for the first time in history, the spectacle will not be in a stadium, instead taking place on Paris’ famous River Seine.

The two will be among the 83 athletes (42 men and 41 women) Kenya will field at the fabled multi-sport event normally held once every four years. Faith Kipyegon won her third World Athletics’ women’s 1,500-metre gold medal at the championships in Budapest on August 22, 2023 [Hannah Peters/Getty Images]

Team Kenya will be skippered by 1500m world record holder and two times Olympics gold medalist Faith Kipyegon alongside Shujaa co-Captain Tony Omondi.

For Atuka, who will be performing this role for the first time, unlike Omanyala who did it at the Commonwealth Games, the lady volleyballer says it a huge honour to carry the flag on her debut Olympics.

Atuka, who missed the 2021 Covid-19-belated Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to a career-threatening injury, is one of the experienced heads that coach Japheth Munala will rely on despite being a debutant. Malkia Strikers captain, Triza Atuka posing for a photo at the Marseille International Airport before the team departed for Paris Olympics Village from Miramas. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

“That’s good news to be named flag bearer. It feels great, its humbling at the same time. It’s also a plus not just for me but for the entire volleyball fraternity before the millions of eyeballs that will be watching the Paris spectacle unfold,” Atuka said moments before the team departed Miramas for Paris ready for the games.

“With the unique Kenyan attire, the Games present an opportunity for us to showcase our culture as great people of Kenya. For the team and for me personally, it’s just a realization that we are here and let the Games begin,” Atuka added.

-Omanyala leading from the front-

Omanyala on his part commented: “It feels nice, it’s a great platform considering that millions of people are going to watch the Olympics. And for the fans seeing us before we compete is a really good feeling. Being the flag bearer, I pray God uses me to use the flag as a representation of who we are.” Africa’s record holder in men’s 100m Ferdinand Omanyala during training in Miramas, France for Team Kenya pre-Olympics camp. Photo/JAIRUS MOLA – NOC-K

Asked about Kenya’s beautiful attire at the Ceremony, Omanyala continued: “I haven’t fitted the ceremonial clothes yet, I mean, I saw them once at State House but I believe it will be a colorful ceremony. We are glad, we are excited, the Olympics are here,” the Commonwealth Games champion told Capital Sport after receiving the news.

The Paris Olympics, starting on July 26, are expected to garner four billion eyeballs around the globe according to Forbes.

Here are some other figures that might surprise you.

PARIS 2024 OLYMPICS BY THE NUMBERS

11.5 million

That’s how many tourists are expected to swarm the city (which has a population of 2.16 million) for the Paris Olympics, according to Paris’ tourism board.

10,500

That’s how many athletes are headed to the Games this year to compete for the coveted sporting medals.

US$14 billion (AU$20 billion)

That’s how much it’s predicted to cost Paris to host the 2024 Olympics.

$18 billion

Is about how much the Games are expected to generate for Paris in economic benefits.

200

That’s how many countries are expected to be represented at the Olympics Games.

329

Events will take place across 35 venues in the country – including Tahiti and French Polynesia.

US$872 billion (AU$1.4 trillion)

That’s how much international tourists are expected to spend in the European economy this summer in general, according to the European Travel Commission.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Miramas, France-