Norris on Hungary pole in McLaren front-row lockout

HUNGARORING, Hungary, July 20 – Lando Norris led Oscar Piastri to a McLaren one-two ahead of Max Verstappen in an action-packed qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris edged his team-mate by 0.022 seconds and Verstappen by just 0.046secs in a session which featured changing conditions and two red flags for big crashes.

The gives Norris his third career pole, and McLaren a first one-two in qualifying since the 2012 Brazilian Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton qualified fifth for Mercedes behind Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, while team-mate George Russell was only 17th after he and the team fumbled a wet-dry first session.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez increased the pressure that was already mounting on his future with a crash in the first session that left him 16th on the grid.

The other red flag was caused by RB’s Yuki Tsunoda in the final session, with just over two minutes remaining.

The session did resume, but Verstappen and Fernando Alonso decided there was no reason to go out again and they were proved right as only Daniel Ricciardo improved on the final lap, to leapfrog Tsunoda into ninth place.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc took sixth ahead of Alonso, his Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll and the two RBs.