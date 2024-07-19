Fabregas becomes head coach at Serie A club Como

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COMO, Italy, July 19 – Cesc Fabregas has become the head coach of Serie A club Como, having previously worked as their assistant head coach.

Fabregas, 37, has signed a four-year deal with Como, who last season got promoted back to Italy’s top flight after a 21-year absence.

The Spaniard, who ended his playing career at Como last year, has been promoted to head coach, his first full managerial role. He previously managed five matches as Como’s caretaker boss between November and December 2023.

“I am so happy to be starting this season as head coach and I thank the ownership group for trusting me with this position,” said ex-Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Fabregas.

“I share the ambitions of the group and believe this is just the start of where this club can go.

“It’s going to be a tough and important season but myself and the rest of the coaching staff are ready and we all believe.”

Fabregas, who won the World Cup with Spain in 2010, spent the second half of last season working as an assistant to Welsh caretaker boss Osian Roberts, who has now become Como’s head of development.

They face 36-time Serie A winners Juventus on their return to the top flight on 19 August.