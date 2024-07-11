Clinical Rybakina into Wimbledon semi-finals

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WIMBLEDON, United Kingdom, July 11 – Former champion Elena Rybakina cruised into the Wimbledon semi-finals with a clinical win over Elina Svitolina on Centre Court.

Kazakhstan’s Rybakina was a level above Svitolina in a 6-3 6-2 victory that took just 62 minutes, and will play in the last four for the first time since she won the competition in 2022.

The 25-year-old will face Czech Barbora Krejcikova, who battled past Jelena Ostapenko on Court One to reach the last four at Wimbledon for the first time.

Rybakina and Svitolina traded breaks in the opening games of an initially even first set, with the Ukrainian then dropping serve to love when trailing 4-3.

Rybakina carried her momentum through to the second set, immediately breaking with a deep forehand into the corner.

She broke again at 4-2 and served out for the match to reach the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time since she reached the Australian Open final in 2023.

The result ended Svitolina’s run, with the Ukrainian unable to repeat her semi-final appearance of last year.

Svitolina, 29, said she “tried everything in her power” to advance but felt she was unable to match Rybakina’s aggressive style.

“It’s very, very difficult because I feel like I’m in a good form,” she added.

“Of course, when the opponent is striking the ball that big, everything goes in. Serve goes really quick. Lots of aces. It’s tough to do anything.”

Rybakina has hit the joint-most aces at this year’s tournament, tied on 31 with New Zealand qualifier Lulu Sun, and is the only former winner left in the women’s draw.