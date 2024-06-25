Wanzala, Otieno Thrilled After Securing Call Ups to National Team Ahead of COSAFA Tournament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 25 – The Kenyan Under-23 team last assembled and tasted competitive football in 2021 during a CECAFA tournament held in Ethiopia.

Since then, the team, that is supposed to serve as a reservoir of talents to the senior team, the Harambee Stars, hasn’t been active due to several factors.

The long wait for the team to return to action is over after landing an invite to grace this year’s COSAFA tournament to be staged in South Africa.

The tournament will run through June 26 to July 7 with this year’s edition being the second for the Kenyan team to participate having debuted in 2013.

The return of the national U23 team to the picture has seemingly thrilled football enthusiasts so are some of the players who have been considered for the tournament ahead.

–Rise from U15 to U23 team source of joy for Wanzala–

Fast-rising goalkeeper Ibrahim Wanzala was included in the provisional squad named by Coach Ken Odhiambo last Tuesday, marking yet a new high for the youngster.

The goalkeeper is already a household name in Kenyan and regional football despite his young age.

Wanzala earned himself significant plaudits during the U18 CECAFA tournament held in Kenya in December last year where he won the ‘Golden Glove’ besides helping the team to a second-place finish.

This year, he graduated to the U20 after he was included in the team that featured in a Four Nations tournament in Malawi, again, reaching the final with the team.

Before the U18 and U20 call ups, the Kakamega Homeboyz custodian had played for the national U15 and U17 teams in CECAFA tournaments.

Wanzala was in the U15 team that sought regional glory in Eritrea back in 2019 and had been called to the U17 outfit that was to Rwanda in 2020 but the tournament was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Wanzala says the call to represent the U23 team is a testament to his growth and will head to South Africa with hopes of winning the main title as well as that of the best goalkeeper.

“I am excited to be included in the U23 team. I am satisfied with the progress I have made over the years. Rising from the U15 team to the U23 one shows that I am on the right path career-wise,” the goalkeeper told SportsBoom.com.

Wanzala Unfazed by Competition From His Seniors

Wanzala is not assured to start in the tournament given the competition he will face from the trio of Bryne Omondi, Brian Bwire and Sébastian Wekesa who are all in the team and angling for the starting role.

Both Omondi and Bwire have played for senior teams with the latter having the privilege of captaining the U20 and being the first choice for the U23 in their last tournament.

However, the 18-year-old believes he is good enough to start ahead of the trio and nothing will stop him from achieving his plans in South Africa.

“There are pretty good goalkeepers in the team, but I believe through hard work I will get playing time. The ultimate goal is to win the title and the best goal keeper’s award,” he said.

–Calls up reward for hard work- Otieno–

Patrick Otieno also considers the return to the national team as a reward to the hard work he has been putting in at Posta Rangers.

Otieno had a solid debut in the U20 team that finished second in the CECAFA tournament held in Jinja, Uganda.

The forward was progressing well to the point of being touted as good enough to play for the senior team thanks to his form at club level.

However, a knee injury suffered in 2020 derailed his pursuit for success both at club and the national team, as he was sidelined for close to a year.

Otieno, who has since transitioned from a winger to a centre forward, is delighted to have been summoned for national duty after regaining his form.

“I have worked hard throughout the season to regain my form. I am glad to be scoring again after struggling last season. This call up will definitely inspire me to work harder. I hope to be in the final team and at least taste football in the last age-group national team,” he told SportsBoom.com.

The Kenyan squad is not purely made up of players in the U23 age bracket as coach Odhiambo handed slots to a few senior players.

Some of the senior players include seasoned midfielder Anthony Akumu and Portugal based defender Johnstone Omurwa.

-By SportsBoom-