‘Champions Of Cheers’ Campaign Launched To Rally Support For Team Kenya At Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jun 14 – Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL), through its flagship brand Tusker, has embarked on a nation-wide campaign dubbed “Champions of Cheers” which aims to unite Kenyans in support of Team Kenya as they prepare to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, scheduled from July 26 to August 11.

The “Champions of Cheers” campaign is part of KBL’s support for Team Kenya in this year’s Paris Games, building upon the company’s sponsorship commitment of Ksh. 30 million to the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) aimed at ensuring ample preparation and logistical support for Team Kenya.

While announcing the launch of the campaign, Tusker Brand Manager Brigid Wambua said, “We are incredibly proud to support Team Kenya through our Tusker brand. The ‘Champions of Cheers’ campaign is not just about our sponsorship to the team; it’s about rallying the entire nation to stand behind our athletes.”

“Through this campaign, we aim to foster a united support system that will significantly enhance the morale and performance of our athletes, demonstrating that their fellow Kenyans stand with them every step of the way,” she added.

The “Champions of Cheers” campaign will feature a series of activations designed to engage and unite Kenyans in support of their athletes.

A key component of the campaign is the national consumer promotion, which will allow consumers to participate in various activities to show their support for Team Kenya, with exciting prizes to be won.

Additionally, the campaign will include consumer engagement events across the country to bring Kenyans together in support of the athletes while competing in the Olympic Games.

Kenyans will also be encouraged to share their support messages of encouragement and cheer for Team Kenya through various digital platforms.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Paul Tergat, President of the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K), commended KBL for its continued support, stating, “We thank KBL for their unwavering support and investment in our athletes.

This partnership is crucial in our mission to uplift the quality and standards of the sports industry in Kenya.

With such backing, we are confident that Team Kenya will perform exceptionally well in Paris. We encourage Kenyans to get involved with Champions of Cheers campaign to show support to our athletes as they compete in the Olympics.”

Several teams and athletes have already qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, including the Malkia Strikers, Kenya’s national volleyball team.

The Kenya Sevens Rugby Team, Shujaa has also secured their place in the Paris Olympics, marking their second consecutive appearance in the Games.

Kenya’s marathon team also boasts an impressive lineup of athletes with the men’s team including Eliud Kipchoge, Tokyo Marathon winner Benson Kipruto and Alexander Munyao, the reigning London Marathon champion.

The women’s marathon team is equally strong, led by Peres Jepchirchir, the current women’s only marathon world record holder.

Brigid Kosgei, who has a personal best of 2:14:04, and Hellen Obiri, known for her remarkable achievements in long-distance running, are also part of the team.

In addition, Alexandra Ndolo, a pioneering fencer, became the first Kenyan fencer to qualify for the Paris Olympic Games, setting a remarkable precedent for the sport in Kenya.