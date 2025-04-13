Two Olympic giants to compete at sixth edition of Kip Keino Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Olympic hammer throw champion Camryn Rogers as well as the bronze medalist for the men’s javelin, Anderson Peters will feature at this year’s edition of the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

Confirming the development, meet director Barnaba Korir said the two will be in contention at the one-day event, set for May 31 at the Nyayo National Stadium.

“We already have confirmations from Camryn Rogers who is the Olympic hammer throw champion for the women as well as Anderson Peters from Grenada, who is the Olympics bronze medalist in the men’s javelin,” Korir said.

It will be Rogers’ first time at the World Continental Tour Gold event, which will be in its sixth edition.

The Canadian has been on a medal spree ever since she won gold at the 2017 Pan American U20 Championships in Trujillo, Peru.

She has since gone on to win the 2018 World Under 20 crown (Tampere, Finland), 2022 Commonwealth Games (Birmingham), 2023 World Championships (Budapest) and last year’s Paris Olympics.

The 25-year-old also boasts a silver from the 2022 World Championships in Eugene, United States.

Giant from Grenada

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Similarly, Peters is a household name in javelin courtesy of his crowded medal collection.

The 27-year-old boasts two titles from the 2019 and 2022 World Championships in Doha and Eugene, respectively — to add to the bronze and silver he won at the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and Birmingham.

At the Paris Olympics, he bagged bronze thanks to an overall score of 88.54m.

Also part of his medal collection are five gold (CARIFTA Games), one Pan American Games title, bronze from the 2016 World Under 20 Championships (Bydgoszcz), and the 2014 Central American and Caribbean Junior Championships title in Mexico.

The Grenadian will be featuring at the Kip Keino Classic for the second time.

His debut was in 2023 when he finished second courtesy of a throw of 85.72m.

More to come

Korir said the organising committee is locked in negotiations with more elite athletes to invite them and spice up the spectacle that is the Kip Keino Classic.

“There are more athletes we are talking to…to see if we can invite them to come and compete…especially for the sprints. We are hoping to have some Jamaicans come and compete and with Omanyala there, we know it will be a one-of-a-kind race,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The director further divulged that preparations are moving fast, with plans to install a new tartan track at the stadium.

“We have talked with the government who have been very supportive. We are looking forward to the installation of the tartan track before the competition and going forward, making Nyayo the home of Kip Keino Classic,” Korir said.

The first edition of the premier competition was held at the 35,000-seater stadium in September 2020 amid the ravaging effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since then, the one-day event has attracted the who-is-who of world athletics including America’s Fred Kerley, Justin Gaitlin, Kenneth Bednarek, as well as Jamaican legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, among others.