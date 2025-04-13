Mihic backs 'fireman' Omalla to shoot K'Ogalo to trophy double - Capital Sports
Benson Omalla scores one of two goals to steer clear in the golden boot race. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Mihic backs ‘fireman’ Omalla to shoot K’Ogalo to trophy double

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Gor Mahia head coach Sinisa Mihic says the addition of Benson Omalla is a big boost to their bid for a trophy double this season.

Mihic says the marksman is a welcome addition to their arsenal as they pursue a 22nd Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title and the domestic cup.

“Benson is a very serious player…you know him better than me but I heard of him…of how he has been scoring at least 20 goals every season. So now that he is back, we are a very good team with very good players on the bench. I think we are now on the path to defending our title,” the Croatian said.

Omalla marked his return to K’Ogalo with a goal on Saturday against Bandari in a FKF Cup round of 16 tie at the Mbaraki Stadium.

The forward showed his usual predatory instincts to latch on to Bryceson Wangai’s loose pass before turning to slot into the net for the opener.

It was an emotional return for the striker who has been out of action for three-quarters of the season following an ill-fated move to Lebanese club Al Safa.

Omalla was unable to turn up for his new side due to the war in Lebanon prompting his return to his former club.

However, he was unable to don the green jersey of K’Ogalo once again as a tug-of-war ensued with the Lebanese side regarding the release of his International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

Nonetheless, that is all water under the bridge and Omalla is back to doing what he does best — score goals.

For Mihic, the addition of Omalla is just but one of the reasons for the newfound optimism at K’Ogalo.

He was generally impressed with the way his charges executed his tactical instructions in Saturday’s 2-0 win over the dockers.

“We had two sets of game plans coming into this match. We knew they had studied us from our previous game and so we came prepared. You saw in the first half they played a lot of long balls, which we were able to deal with comfortably. Obviously, because of the state of the pitch, we could not play our normal dribbling game,” Mihic stated.

Their opponents in the quarters of the domestic cup competition are Kariobangi Sharks, who made mincemeat of another coastal side — Denmak FC.

