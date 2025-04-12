St John’s, Olympic clinch M-PESA Jr NBA national titles

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12. 2025 – St. John’s Junior School and Olympic Junior School from Nairobi Region are this year’s M-PESA Jr. NBA National Champions after a thrilling final held at the Aga Khan Academy in Mombasa.

Kariobangi-based St. John’s beat hosts Aga Khan Academy 30 – 23 to clinch the boys’ national title.

Speaking after the triumph, the winning coach Brian Busaka attributed the win to tactical acumen, their opponents’ height advantage notwithstanding.

“First, I want to thank M-PESA and Jr. NBA for giving us such a wonderful platform to showcase our talent. It’s truly amazing to emerge as the national champions. Aga Khan played well, they had a height advantage, but we played a tactical game, pressing hard through their defense to secure the win,” Busaka said.

He added: “I’m happy to be named Coach of the Year; it means a lot to me. I am also proud that the Best Player also came from my team.”

On their way to the finals, St John’s had dispatched Nyanza’s Siaya Central Juniors in the semi-finals with a convincing 42-20 win.

On the other hand, Aga Khan saw off St. Joseph RC from Western 66 – 53.

No where to hide for Shelter

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In the girls’ competition, Olympic Junior School edged past Nyanza’s Shelter Academy 19 – 15 in a tightly contested and thrilling final.

So tight was the match that it ended 7-7 at halftime before the Kibera-based team came back in the second half to take all honours.

The winning coach Ezra Alenga admitted the final was a classic between two tough sides.

“Western and Nyanza teams were really tough and strong opponents. However, I am glad we emerged as the champions of this year’s Jr. NBA. Our finals match against Shelter Academy was intense. In the second half, we pressed harder and tightened our defense, which helped us overpower them and secure the win,” Alenga said.

Olympic had earlier dispatched Central’s Nyamachari Junior in a one-sided semi. Shelter Academy booked their spot in the final after outplaying Western’s Lugulu AC Junior School.

In the 3rd-place playoffs, both Western representatives bounced back with authority.

Lugulu AC Junior School sealed bronze in the Girls’ category with a 38-21 win over Nyamachari Junior, while St. Joseph’s RC locked in third place in the Boys’ division by defeating Siaya Central 41-25.

Claiming the boys and girls Best Player of the Year awards were Moses Ochieng of St. John’s Junior School and Brenda Akinyi of Olympic Junior School.

The Best Coach of the Year honours went to Brian Busaka of St. John’s and Ezra Alenga of Olympic Junior for the boys’ and girls’ teams, respectively.

Embarrassment of talents

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Victor Odada, Head of M-PESA Payments at Safaricom, expressed their satisfaction at the array of talents on display in the entire tournament.

“Our purpose is to transform lives, and that is why we are supporting various sports across the country. I am glad to see the success of this year’s M-PESA Jr. NBA, where we have played a key role as a sponsor. The finals have been electrifying, with the teams showcasing incredible talent,” Odada said.

He added: “Through this tournament, we have not only provided a platform for young people to display, tap into, and nurture their talents, but we have also equipped them with financial management skills, instilling a culture of saving and investment to help them become responsible and empowered and financially healthy citizens of the future.”

The national finals were preceded by the Top 100 Elite Camp, which brought together the best 50 boys and 50 girls from across four regions: Nairobi, Coast, Rift Valley, and Nyanza.

The Elite camp focused on nurturing young talent through skills development sessions, scrimmages, 5v5 tournaments, and scouting activities. It also involved the selection of an All-Star team for both boys and girls, who were each awarded smartphones and individual medals.

“We have come to the end of the first edition of our junior basketball tournament, and it has been a tremendous success. We have reached more than 10,000 youth, not just through the games, but also through basketball clinics and the financial literacy program offered by M-PESA GO. The talent we have witnessed at the grassroots level is truly remarkable, and we hope to come back even bigger next year. This country has incredible basketball talent; all they need is a platform like the M-PESA Jr. NBA where they can showcase their skills and grow their careers,” said Michael Finley, NBA Africa – Kenya Country Lead.

This year’s M-PESA Jr. NBA tournament reached over 10,000 boys and girls across Kenya through competitive games, NBA Fit clinics, and life-skill workshops, including financial literacy sessions delivered by M-PESA GO.