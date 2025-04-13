Biwott bright start to marathon career continues with win in Paris

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Kenya’s Bernard Biwott cruised to victory at the Paris Marathon on Sunday morning as Angela Tanui finished third in the women’s race of the same competition.

Biwott clocked a personal best of 2:05:25 to cut the tape, ahead of Ibrahim Hassan of Djibouti, who timed 2:06:13 in second place.

Another Kenyan, Sila Kiptoo, completed the podium after clocking 2:06:21 in third.

Biwott’s victory in the French capital came less than seven months after he won the Frankfurt Marathon in October last year where he clocked 2:05:54.

The 22-year-old was making his 42km debut in the German city on that occasion.

Third place for Tanui

Meanwhile, the 2021 Amsterdam City Marathon champion Tanui clocked 2:21:07 to finish third in the women’s race.

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa stopped the timer at 2:20:45, ahead of fellow countrywoman, Dera Dida who clocked 2:20:49 in second place.

Tanui was competing in her first race since she finished third at Beijing Marathon in November last year — having clocked 2:25:41.

Her last win was at the Napoli City Half Marathon where she cut the tape in 1:07:04.