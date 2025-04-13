Kamworor roars in Rotterdam for first win in four years - Capital Sports
Former world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor in action at the London Marathon. PHOTO/COURTESY

Athletics

Kamworor roars in Rotterdam for first win in four years

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Former world half marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor rolled back the glory years with victory at the Rotterdam Marathon in the Netherlands.

Kamworor showed a clean pair of heels to cut the tape in 2:04:33, ahead of Ethiopian pair of Chala Regasa (2:05:06) and Chimdessa Debele (2:05:26) in second and third respectively.

The win was Kamworor’s first in the marathon in over four years, having last tasted victory at the New York Marathon in 2019.

The 32-year-old has struggled with a series of injuries since then.

Sunday’s race was his second this year after the Barcelona Half Marathon in February during which he clocked 58:44 to finish second.

Double delight in Rotterdam

It was an unforgettable afternoon for Kenya in the Dutch city as Jackline Cherono soared to success in the women’s race.

The Paris Half Marathon champion crossed the finish line in a personal best of 2:21:14.

Ethiopian duo of Aminet Ahmed (2:22:14) and Azmera Gebru (2:22:15) came second and third respectively.

The victory was Cherono’s second after she clocked 1:07:16 to win the Paris Half Marathon, last month.

