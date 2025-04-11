Tusker’s shot stopper Opondo eyes FKF PL golden glove

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Tusker FC custodian Brian Opondo dreams of winning the FKF Premier League golden glove at the end of the season, having kept seven clean sheets so far in 15 games he has played in.

Opondo has been Tusker’s number one starter since halfway through the first leg and has made the number one slot his berth.

In his third season with the brewers, he had started off the campaign as second choice to Joseph Ochuka, but once he got an opportunity to fight for the number one slot, never looked back.

He joined Tusker two seasons ago from Bidco United. In his first season, he was third choice with Patrick Matasi and Brian Bwire ahead of him in the pecking order. Last season, he was second choice to Brian Bwire.

He had hoped to start off the new season as the number one but injury slowed him down, with Ochuka taking the slot. And now, after claiming his spot, Opondo has exclusively told Telecomasia.net that he wants to make it a memorable season.

“My dream is to fight for the golden glove this season. Even before we started, I challenged myself that I wanted to be the number one keeper. For two seasons, I was patiently waiting and I knew if I got the chance, I would make use of it. I didn’t start the season in quite the best way because of injury after pre-season but I kept working and I am delighted that I am now playing consistently,” Opondo told Telecomasia.

With eight matches remaining, Opondo is confident he can push his targets higher. He currently sits third in the ranking, with the leader on nine clean sheets.

“I sleep and dream about it every day. I want to give my best because I know I can get at least six in the remaining matches. It would be such a huge achievement for me. We speak about it with my defense every time that we want to be champions and on top of it, have the best defense line so that is a motivation to me every single game,” adds Opondo.

The keeper also targets to earn a national team call up, with Kenya set to stage the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) in August this year.