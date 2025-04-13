'We'll do better,' - AK promise after poor results at World Indoor Champs - Capital Sports
AK youth development committee chair Barnaba Korir (C) with the Team Kenya at the World Indoor Championships. PHOTO/ATHLETICS KENYA

Athletics

‘We’ll do better,’ – AK promise after poor results at World Indoor Champs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Athletics Kenya (AK) have promised to prepare well for future editions of the World Indoor Championships.

AK youth development committee director Barnaba Korir says they will be sending athletes to train abroad, ahead of the global competition.

“This time round, our performance was not the best. What happened this time round was that there was not enough time for the team to prepare. In future, we will be naming the team and then take them to train abroad in indoor facilities before the World Indoor Championships,” he said.

Team Kenya endured a frustrating spell at last month’s World Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, where they failed to win a single medal.

It followed on from last year’s edition in Glasgow, Scotland, where the country only had a single medal to show for their efforts — bronze by Beatrice Chepkoech in the women’s 3000m.

The director also pointed out the headache they had in selecting the team, pointing out that many Kenyan athletes shy away from running in the indoors.

“Many of our athletes do not usually want to run in the World Indoor Championships because of the risk of injuries. You saw the team that was named and it was a bit of a challenge. That’s why we called up those based in the United States who have been running in the indoor competitions back there,” Korir said.

Next year’s edition of the competition will be staged in Kujawy Pormoze, Poland on March 20-22.

