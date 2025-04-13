Omondi and Team Triumph at KCB East Africa Golf Tour in Thika

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – The four-ball of Brian Omondi, Mike Mwenda, Ndegwa Thuku, and Bernard Mureithi returned an impressive combined score of 128 points to emerge as the winning team during the third leg of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour held at the Thika Sports Club.

Their victory secures them a coveted slot in the 2025 KCB East Africa Golf Grand Finale, to be held later in December.

Qualified teams will battle for the grand prize of Ksh 1 million, which will be donated to a sustainability initiative at their home club.

“We played a very good game today as a team. We had our focus set on qualifying for the grand finale, and we are all hoping we go fourth and bring the ultimate prize back to the Thika Sports Club,” Omondi stated.

Omondi, playing a handicap of 4, also stood out from the field of 248 golfers with a remarkable 39 points, making him the overall winner of the day.

“I had fun on the greens, and overall, it was a good day. I am grateful for the team I played with, sometimes it is that collective energy that brings out the best in someone,” he added.

Trailing closely behind in the runners-up position was the team of Grace Ngamau, Lawrence Ngamau, Margaret Waweru, and Jackson Waweru, who scored a total of 126 points.

In the other categories, Paul Nduati, playing off handicap 5, was named the Men’s Winner with 39 points, while Pauline Mungai, playing off handicap 20, took home the Ladies’ Winner title with 34 points.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Guest Winner award went to Francis Ndegwa, who posted 37 points, and the Staff Winner title was claimed by Martin Kiambi (handicap 11) with 37 points, narrowly beating Azu Ogola, who was the Staff Runner-Up with 36 points.

Youngster Thuku Ndegwa, playing off handicap 10, was named the Junior Winner, continuing his promising rise in the game.

Special recognition was also given in the supplementary categories, with Samuel Njuguna (handicap 33) winning the Supplementary Men’s title with 32 points and Rose Nduta (handicap 43) winning the Supplementary Ladies’ title with 39 points.

Anthony Mwaura and Eunice Muthemba bagged the Longest Drive titles for men and women, respectively, while Joseph Gakobo claimed the Nearest to the Pin award.

The hole-in-one challenge, however, remained elusive as the tour now looks ahead to its next stop at the Kericho Golf Club on May 17.

Speaking during the award ceremony, KCB Group Audit Director Andrew Lisero said:

“Our continued support for golf is part of our broader citizenship and corporate social investment agenda. We remain committed to uplifting the communities we serve, and golf is no exception. As we look to the future, we reaffirm our pledge to elevate this game to elite levels.”

The leg also included a tree planting initiative as well as golf clinic for kids.