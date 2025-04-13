Echoes of Mugabe? Rachier re-elected Gor chair - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia chairman Ambrose Rachier. PHOTO/timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

Echoes of Mugabe? Rachier re-elected Gor chair

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 13, 2025 – Ambrose Rachier has been re-elected as Gor Mahia chair following a closely contested elections at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The city lawyer garnered 658 votes against his sole challenger, immediate former treasurer Dolfina Achieng’, who earned 456 votes.

Rachier first took the reins at K’Ogalo in 2008 and has overseen considerable success at the club, including nine Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League titles, and one domestic cup crown.

Sunday’s re-election potentially extends his reign to 2029, during which time he would have clocked 21 years in power.

Ocholla dislodged

Meanwhile, Nikanor Arum was elected secretary general after defeating incumbent, Sam Ocholla.

Arum garnered 582 votes against 501 for Ocholla who last November had also contested for the FKF presidency.

Sally Bolo won the vice chair’s post, garnering 610 votes to defeat Victor Mbaka who earned 488 votes.

