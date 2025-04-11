Musonye confident CHAN preps are on the right path

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 11 – With three months left before the rescheduled 2024 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN), Nicholas Musonye, the chairman of Kenya’s Local Organizing Committee (LOC) remains confident that everything is on track for a successful tournament.

The tourney had been set for February this year but was later pushed to August by CAF over concerns on preparedness for all three co-host countries; Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.

Kenya was especially lagging behind in getting the Nyayo and Kasarani Stadia ready, but Musonye says progress has been immense. The Nyayo National Stadium has hosted two major matches; the Kenya vs Gabon World Cup qualifier and the Gor Mahia vs AFC Leopards Mashemeji Derby.

Nyayo also hosted the Junior Starlets’ World Cup qualifier against Uganda. The training venues, Kasarani Stadium, Police Sacco Stadium and the Ulinzi Complex has also hosted training sessions for the senior men and women national teams.

Ulinzi also hosted the Harambee Starlets’ Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier against Tunisia.

Speaking to Telecomasia.net, Musonye highlights that these activities have served as a crucial benchmark, providing valuable insights into the existing gaps and areas for improvement.

“I would like to extend my sincere thanks to CAF for allowing the Nyayo National Stadium to host the match against Gabon. It gave us an excellent opportunity to assess the current situation, identify gaps, and determine areas where improvements are needed. Both the LOC and FKF have learned a great deal from this experience, and it will shape our approach moving forward,” Musonye told Telecomasia.

Nyayo National Stadium is set to be a match venue for the 2024 CHAN, alongside the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani, which is undergoing extensive renovations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Musonye expressed confidence that the Kasarani Stadium will be fully ready in time for the tournament, with most of the work already nearing completion.