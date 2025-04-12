Muthoni, Babu shine brightest at World Relays national trials

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 12, 2025 – Gladys Muthoni had a day to savour at the national trials for the World Relays with victories at the Ulinzi Sports Complex on Saturday morning.

The Kenya Prisons officer clocked 15.26 to cruise home to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles.

Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Philian Kerubo came in second after timing 15.40 as Kenya Police’s Veronicah Chebet who clocked 15.70 to take the final podium place.

Moments later, it was double delight for Muthoni as she crossed the finish line first in the women’s 400m hurdles.

She clocked 1:05.21 in first place, ahead of Ann Muhanda (1:05.86) and Lydia Mawia (1:07.52) in second and third respectively.

The 29-year-old was competing in her first race since the national trials for the Paris Olympics where she failed to secure her slot at the quadrennial games.

Babu shines brightest

At the same competition, KDF’s Meshack Babu continued his good form in 2025 with victory in the men’s 100m.

The 29-year-old clocked 10.39 to cross the finish line, ahead of Moses Wasike (10.47) and Isaac Omurwa (10.49) who claimed second and third respectively.

It was Babu’s second race of the year after he finished second in the men’s 100m at last month’s Uganda National Trials in Kampala — clocking 10.41.

He will be hoping for another chance to represent Kenya at an international competition in the aftermath of last year’s Africa Championships in Douala, Cameroon.

On that occasion, Babu clocked 10.68 to finish fifth in Heat 2 of the men’s 100m.

He was also part of the men’s 4x100m relay that finished fifth in the final, clocking 40.11.

Meanwhile, in the women’s 100m, Doreen Waka took top honour after clocking 11.63, ahead of Eunice Kadogo (11.84) and Lucia Williams (11.92) in second and third respectively.

AK are expected to announce the team to represent Kenya at the World Relays, set for Guangzhou, China on May 10-11.